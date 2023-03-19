 Snow Patrol's Nathan Connolly To Release Solo Debut - Noise11.com
Nathan Connolly media photo

Nathan Connolly media photo

Snow Patrol’s Nathan Connolly To Release Solo Debut

by Music-News.com on March 19, 2023

in News

Snow Patrol guitarist Nathan Connolly has announced his debut solo album and teamed up with Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil on the lead single.

Snow Patrol – who has been the lead guitar player and backing vocalist in the Irish rock group since 2002 – has unveiled his new LP ‘The Strange Order Of Things’, which is set for release on April 21.

He’s also shared the single ‘Fires’, which was co-written with and features Scottish rocker Simon, who he’d been wanting to work with for many years after first meeting in 2003.

Nathan said: “I have known Simon since back in my early days with Snow Patrol. The first show I remember playing together was a Zane Lowe MTV Gonzo show in Glasgow in 2003. Over the years we occasionally mentioned doing something together at some point. Finally, the opportunity came in the form of Fires. He is extraordinary and came at the song from somewhere I don’t think I would or could have.”

The record is about “trying to understand, make sense and work through events that have led to who I am now: heartache, regret, emotional cost, fatherhood.”

The upcoming collection also features Dublin musician Ailbhe Reddy on the opening track ‘Ghost’.

While it’s his first solo record, Nathan launched the side project Little Matador in 2013, who released their self-titled debut LP in 2014.

His Matador bandmate Dave Magee also co-wrote ‘Fires’.

The solo album was started back in 2017, but when the COVID-19 lockdowns imposed saw Snow Patrol forced into a hiatus from touring, Nathan was able to complete the record at the start of 2021.

He said: “Although the album is not about home. I felt compelled to make it there.”

Pre-order the album via nathanconnolly.bandcamp.com and stream ‘Fires’ on all major streaming platforms.

The track-listing for ‘The Strange Order Of Things’ is:

1. ‘Ghost’ ft. Ailbhe Reddy
2. ‘Heart Of Stone’
3. ‘We’
4. ‘This Life’s Light’
5. ‘Love Like Wildfire’
6. ‘This Is All That I Don’t Feel’
7. ‘The Last Time’
8. ‘Waves’
9. ‘Fires’ ft. Simon Neil
10. ‘Night Songs’

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Showcases All 10 Albums At First ‘The Eras Tour’ Show in Arizona

Taylor Swift has opened her ‘The Eras Tour’ with the first show at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona, showcasing all 10 of her albums.

12 hours ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Slips Out Four More Songs

Taylor Swift has released three new 'Taylor's Version' re-recordings and a 'Lover' B-Side.

2 days ago
Jack White, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Jack White Breaks Silence Over Meg White Drumming

Jack White has broken his silence on the latest criticism of his ex-wife and former White Stripes bandmate Meg White's drumming.

2 days ago
Fall Out Boy
Fall Out Boy Tease Ethan Hawke Collaboration

Fall Out Boy have treated fans to a first glimpse of a new song featuring Ethan Hawke.

2 days ago
Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Robbie Williams Electronica Band To Release Album

Robbie Williams' electronic group Lufthaus are set to release their debut album.

March 10, 2023
Lady Gaga, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Lady Gaga Will Not Perform At The Oscars

Lady Gaga will not perform her Oscar-nominated song at the 2023 Academy Awards on Sunday.

March 10, 2023
Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Justin Bieber Appears At Rolling Loud Festival

Justin Bieber made a surprise appearance at the Rolling Loud music festival in California on Saturday (04.03.23).

March 7, 2023