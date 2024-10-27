 Solange Knowles Goes Public With Her Health Issues - Noise11.com
Solange photo by Ros O'Gorman

Solange Knowles Goes Public With Her Health Issues

by Music-News.com on October 28, 2024

in News

Solange Knowles has told how she suffers from multiple auto-immune disorders.

Solange revealed the news on social media. She was responding to a video by her friend, musician Shaun Ross, who shared that he has postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) as a result of long COVID.

“Sending u so much love and strength Shaun and to all in the comments struggling with the debilitating, confusing, and lonely symptoms of POTS!” Solange wrote in a comment below the video.

“I got diagnosed with POTS, Sjogrens and MCAS in 2018 and really relate to not wanting your health to be your identity.”

Beyonce’s sister continued, “The good folks at @dysautonomiaintl were really an incredible resource for me and I feel really grateful for the spoonie community for holding me down during my times of complete uncertainty!”

A “spoonie” is someone who suffers from chronic illness and uses spoons as a way of measuring how they feel.

Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) causes a fast heart rate, dizziness and fatigue when you move from lying down to standing up.

Sogren’s syndrome causes extreme dry eyes and mouth, while MCAS can cause problems with the gastrointestinal tract, heart, respiratory, and neurologic system.

Solange cancelled two on-stage performances in 2017, explaining she had a “medical condition,” but it was never revealed what was wrong.

