Son Of Jon Bon Jovi Marries - Noise11.com

Jon Bon Jovi has spoken for the first time about his son’s wedding to Millie Bobby Brown.

Jake Bongiovi, 22, married Millie, 20, earlier this month in an intimate ceremony.

“It was a very small family wedding and the bride looked gorgeous and Jake is happy as can be, and yeah it’s true,” Jon, 62, told the BBC’s The One Show.

“They’re great, they are absolutely fantastic.”

The young couple are planning a bigger ceremony later this year, but are now legally married.

The Livin’ On a Prayer singer has previously spoken about how much he likes his daughter-in-law.

“I’ve gotten to know (Millie) in the last year, she works really hard, and she and Jake will grow together in their own way,” he said.

“It is an accelerated version of what I went through 40 years ago and I think, with the support of family around them, they’re going to be great together.”

The couple first started dating in 2021 before Jake proposed in 2023.

Jon met his wife, and Jake’s mum, Dorothea when they were in their last year of high school in 1980. They got married in 1989 and are still together. He recently admitted he “hasn’t been a saint” during their marriage.

“These are all the wonderful clichés of rock stardom,” he said. “It’s about never lying about having been a saint, but not being a fool enough to fuck up the home life, either.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

