Sophie Ellis-Bextor Lands Back In UK Top 10 - Noise11.com

Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Murder on the Dancefloor re-enters the UK Top 10 today for the first time in 22 years at Number 8, thanks to its inclusion in the soundtrack to writer-director Emerald Fennell’s erotic psychological thriller Saltburn. The 2001 disco banger – which originally peaked at Number 2 – has enjoyed its highest-ever week of streams in the UK as a result. More on that below.

Noah Kahan’s Stick Season has become the first Official Number 1 single of 2024 in the UK, and the first-ever chart-topper for the Vermont singer-songwriter.

In a large-scale exodus of Christmas music from the charts in the New Year, Noah summits the Official Singles Chart with 6.5 million streams – the most-streamed track of the week in the UK.

A tender folk ballad about the malaise of living at home while your friends have all moved away, Stick Season (whose title refers to the transition period in Vermont between autumn and winter) had previously spent two non-consecutive weeks at Number 2.

DJ Billy Gillies and vocalist Hannah Boleyn’s DNA (Loving You) enters the Top 10 for the first time ever at Number 9, earning both acts their first Top 10 single.

Drake, Sexyy Red and SZA’s Rich Baby Daddy breaks into the Top 10 (10), becoming Drake’s landmark 45th UK Top 10 track, while it ups SZA’s tally to five and secures rising rapper Sexyy Red her first-ever UK Top 10 hit.

Elsewhere, a whole host of songs reach brand-new peaks inside the Top 20; Fred again.. and Baby Keem’s leavemealone (11), American singer-songwriter Teddy Swims’ first Top 40 hit Lose Control (14), Zara Larsson and David Guetta’s On My Love (15) and Zach Byan and Kacey Musgraves’ I Remember Everything (16). American rapper Paul Russell’s viral hit Lil Boo Thang also reaches new heights (20).

The Weeknd, BLACKPINK star JENNIE and Lily-Rose Depp’s One of the Girls enters the Top 40 for the first time (21), Kanye West and Pusha T’s 2009 single Runaway hits a new lifetime peak thanks to extended viral support (23), and Sabrina Carpenter secures her highest-charting single in the UK yet with feather (24).

Nicki Minaj celebrates two new Top 40 entries with Everybody featuring Lil Uzi Vert (26) and Pink Friday Girls (30), bringing her total to 45.

JID, 21 Savage and Baby Tate’s Surround Sound enters the UK Top 40 for the first time this week (35), followed by Central Cee’s Entrapreneur (36), Taylor Swift’s You’re Losing Me (37) and Eliza Rose and Calvin Harris’s Body Moving (38).

Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Murder on the Dancefloor returns to the Official Singles Chart Top 10 today for the first time in 22 years, thanks to its inclusion in Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn.

Re-entering today at Number 8, according to Official Charts Company data Murder on the Dancefloor enjoys its best-ever streaming week in the UK (2.2 million streams). For context, in the 12 months prior to Saltburn’s release on Amazon Prime, weekly streams of the song stood at 293,000.

Having enjoyed prolific Singles Chart success in her early solo career plus five Top 10 albums, today marks Sophie’s first Top 10 single since 2007’s Catch You.

Speaking on her surprise return to the Official Singles Chart, Sophie Ellis-Bextor tells Official Charts:

“I’m always very connected to my music, and one thing I’ve always loved about my work is its ability to surprise me. Murder on the Dancefloor is a song I’ve been singing for 20 years, and I’m on really good terms with it. I love singing it, I love performing it and what’s happening at the moment is kind of magical, actually.

“Thank you [to all the fans new and old streaming the song] for such a magical adventure. I’m so proud of Murder on the Dancefloor, but I also share it with everybody who has love for it. I’m just having so much fun. Thank you!”

On Sophie’s success, Lauren Kreisler, Director of Brand & Digital, Official Charts, comments:

“The Official Chart is a mirror to British popular culture, that’s no more evident than in this week’s chart. Sophie Ellis-Bextor, welcome back to the Top 10!

“We love to see the British public rediscovering chart classics, or young audiences discovering them for the first time, even.

“10 years ago, the Official Charts Company introduced streaming into the Singles Chart, and in the streaming era we’ve seen time and again that a memorable song paired with a ‘memorable’ scene, like Barry Keoghan’s Saltburn finale, can be dynamite for chart success.

“Murder On The Dancefloor originally peaked at Number 2 back in 2001, will the ‘Saltburn Effect’ continue and take it all the way this time? We’ll just have to wait and see…”

But the Saltburn fun doesn’t end there. The dark psychological thriller’s soundtrack also helps Mason and Princess Superstar’s 2006 single Perfect (Exceeder) re-enter the Official Singles Chart for the first time in 17 years, landing at Number 40. Upon original release, the track peaked at Number 3.

