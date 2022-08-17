 Sounds By The River Is Already At Sell Out - Noise11.com
Paul Kelly AWITG on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Paul Kelly Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Sounds By The River Is Already At Sell Out

by Paul Cashmere on August 17, 2022

in News

Duane McDonald’s Sounds by the River festival on the banks of the Murray River in Mannum South, Australia has sold out.

Sounds by the River is on January 21 at Manning Reserve, Mannum, South Australia. The features Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar -Daly.

Sounds By The River is now in its 13th season. “I’m proud of this line-up,” Duane tells Noise11.com. “Our music represents our culture and this line-up represents a 40 year heritage of great Australian music. Every one of these artists has created original music that is engrained in our history”.

ARTIST PLAYING TIMES

Gates Open – 1:00pm
Opening Artist – 1:40 – 2:00pm
Vika & Linda – 2:20 – 3:00pm
Mark Seymour – 3:25 – 4:05 pm
Ian Moss & Troy Casser- Daly – 4:30 – 5:15pm
Missy Higgins – 5:40 – 6:30pm
Bernard Fanning – 6:55 -7:50pm
Paul Kelly – 8:15 – 9:40pm

Duane’s Regional Touring has also sold out four of the five One Electric Day shows with Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets and Chocolate Starfish.

The last remaining tickets for the Gold Coast show at Broadwater Parklands on 27 November are available here.

