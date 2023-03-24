 South Australia’s Best New Artist of 2022 Lola Premiere New Song ‘Billionaire’ - Noise11.com
Lola photo by William Chau

South Australia’s Best New Artist of 2022 Lola Premiere New Song ‘Billionaire’

by Paul Cashmere on March 24, 2023

in News

Lola, the Best New Artist of 2022 at the South Australian Music Awards, have premiered their new song ‘Billionaire’.

The song was recorded at Depict Studios in Adelaide by indie producer Lachy Pitcher. Lachy has worked with Hindsight, Towns, Sleep Talk, Pinkish Blu, Ambleside, Miles Away, Reactions, Coldwave, Superdose Gangway and Sports Car.

“Writing this song was random, we had just finished playing a set at one of our favourite venues and went backstage when Max said we should write a song about billionaires and how there’s no need for them,” explains vocalist Billy Burns.

“So a week or so later, I just scribbled the rest of the song down and the rest is history. I knew there was something half decent there when I came up with the chorus ‘Big fat rich cat billionaire, wiping your ass with your money throwing shit in the air.’”

Lola is Billy Burns (lead vocals, guitar), Sebastian Reyes-Hewett (lead guitar), Maxwell Bowen (bass) and Mitchell Seager on drums.

The band were nominated for four awards at the South Australian Music Awards including best New Artist, Best Music Video, Best Release and People’s Choice Punk.

