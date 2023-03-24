South Australia’s Best New Artist of 2022 Lola Premiere New Song ‘Billionaire’ - Noise11.com

Lola, the Best New Artist of 2022 at the South Australian Music Awards, have premiered their new song ‘Billionaire’.

The song was recorded at Depict Studios in Adelaide by indie producer Lachy Pitcher. Lachy has worked with Hindsight, Towns, Sleep Talk, Pinkish Blu, Ambleside, Miles Away, Reactions, Coldwave, Superdose Gangway and Sports Car.

“Writing this song was random, we had just finished playing a set at one of our favourite venues and went backstage when Max said we should write a song about billionaires and how there’s no need for them,” explains vocalist Billy Burns.

“So a week or so later, I just scribbled the rest of the song down and the rest is history. I knew there was something half decent there when I came up with the chorus ‘Big fat rich cat billionaire, wiping your ass with your money throwing shit in the air.’”

Lola is Billy Burns (lead vocals, guitar), Sebastian Reyes-Hewett (lead guitar), Maxwell Bowen (bass) and Mitchell Seager on drums.

The band were nominated for four awards at the South Australian Music Awards including best New Artist, Best Music Video, Best Release and People’s Choice Punk.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

