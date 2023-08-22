 Sparks Add Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane Shows - Noise11.com
Cate Blanchett and Sparks Noise11

Cate Blanchett and Sparks

Sparks Add Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane Shows

by Noise11.com on August 22, 2023

in News

Sparks have added Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane shows to Australia while they visit for the Harvest Festival.

Sparks last performed in Australia in 2001 on the Balls tour. There has been a lot of interest in Sparks in recent years following the release of The Sparks Brothers movie in 2021.


Their most recent album ‘The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte’ featured Cate Blanchett.

‘The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte’ is the 25th album for Parks. Their biggest hit in Australia was ‘When I’m With You’ in 1980.

SPARKS AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES
Thursday 26 October 2023 – Palais Theatre, Melbourne – Buy Tickets
Sunday 29 October 2023 – Harvest Rock, Adelaide – Buy Tickets
Tuesday 31 October 2023 – Sydney Opera House, Sydney – Buy Tickets
Thursday 2 November 2023 – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane – Buy Tickets

Tickets are on sale to the general public Friday 25 August 9am local

