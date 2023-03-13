Spice Girls Create Alternate 'Stop' Video for 25th Anniversary - Noise11.com

The Spice Girls have marked the 25th anniversary of their iconic hit ‘Stop’ by sharing an alternative music video.

Fans have been treated to previously unreleased footage of the girl group – comprising Mel B, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Melanie C, and Victoria Beckham – doing the famous dance routine to the 1997 tune.

‘Stop’ was co-written by the girls and its producers during the filming of their 1997 movie ‘Spice World’.

In November, Spice Girls released ‘SpiceWorld25’, an expanded edition of their iconic 1997 LP ‘Spice World’ containing live tracks and demos.

Amid the anniversary celebrations, Melanie C admitted the Spice Girls are always “working on” getting Victoria Beckham back on stage.

The group reunited in 2019 for a UK tour without Posh Spice, but they are still hopeful the fashion designer will reunite with them in the future.

Speaking to Extra, Melanie – who is known as Sporty Spice in the girl group – said previously: “In my heart of hearts, I want to get back onstage. So me and Mel B are championing and we’re all talking and trying to make that happen.

“It’s like … ‘No pressure. But the world wants it.'”

Although they don’t have any shows booked yet, they are always talking about getting back out on the road and are determined to get Victoria back behind the microphone.

She added: “We hope – I can’t give a time frame. It is something we want to do. We are trying to push through. At the moment, Victoria is in the wings. She is always involved creatively. We want her to be happy. It is our dream to get her back.”

Despite being eager to play some more shows with her bandmates, Melanie insisted “nothing is arranged yet”.

She said: “I wish I could say there were shows coming. But I can’t, sadly. We do want to do shows, they’re just not arranged yet.

“We’re constantly talking trying to work it out and make it work for everybody. But that yeah, that’s my number one wish.”

Melanie has been dropping regular hints that she would love for The Spice Girls to play Glastonbury, and she quipped she would go as far to “pick up litter” on site just to return to the world-famous festival after making her debut DJing and performing a duet of ‘Spice Up Your Life’ with Blossoms at Worthy Farm last June.

Head to the Spice Girls’ official YouTube channel to watch the alternative music video for ‘Stop’.

