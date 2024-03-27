 Split Enz Fans, Watch The Finn Brothers Rehearse ‘I See Red’ - Noise11.com
Split Enz/Crowded House archivist Peter Green has offered up another rare fine, Tim and Neil Finn rehearsing their Split Enz classic ‘I See Red’ in Los Angeles in 2004.

The Finn Brothers were in a LA rehearsal studio preparing for their North American tour. The video was filmed on July 5, 2004.

The Finn Brothers began the North American ‘Everyone Is Here’ tour in Vancouver on 9 July 2004.

This was the setlist for the first show:

Weather With You (from Crowded House, Woodface, 1991)
Six Months in a Leaky Boat (from Split Enz, Time and Tide, 1982)
Won’t Give In (from Finn Brothers, Everyone Is Here, 2004)
Homesick (from Finn Brothers, Everyone Is Here, 2004)
It’s Only Natural (from Crowded House, Woodface, 1991)
Mood Swinging Man (from Finn, 1985)
Angels Heap (from Finn, 1985)
Disembodied Voices (from Finn Brothers, Everyone Is Here, 2004)
Luckiest Man Alive (from Finn Brothers, Everyone Is Here, 2004)
Anything Can Happen (from Finn Brothers, Everyone Is Here, 2004)
Poor Boy (from Split Enz, True Colours, 1980)
Edible Flowers (from Finn Brothers, Everyone Is Here, 2004)
There Goes God (from Crowded House, Woodface, 1991)
History Never Repeats (from Split Enz, Corroboree, 1981)

Encore:
Only Talking Sense (from Finn, 1985)
Nothing Wrong With You (from Finn Brothers, Everyone Is Here, 2004)
I See Red (from Split Enz, Frenzy, 1979)

Encore 2:
I Got You (from Split Enz, True Colours, 1980)
Four Seasons in One Day (from Crowded House, Woodface, 1991)

The above setlist is inclusive of collaborations with Tim and Neil Finn. The Crowded Hosue songs were from ‘Woodface’, the only album when Tim was a member. The Split Enz songs are from ‘Frenzy’ on, when Neil was a member. The Finn Brothers songs are all from their only two albums ‘Finn’ in 1985’ and ‘Everyone is Here’ in 2004.

