Split Enz To Reunite After Years for 2026 Electric Avenue Festival in New Zealand - Noise11.com

Split Enz are back. The legendary New Zealand band is set to reunite for the first time in two decades at the Electric Avenue Festival in Christchurch, marking a monumental moment for fans and music history alike.

Known for their distinctive art-rock style, flamboyant performances, and chart-topping hits, Split Enz have long been a cornerstone of New Zealand’s music legacy, influencing countless artists across genres.

The reunion comes ahead of the festival’s 11th edition and coincides with the band’s 50th anniversary celebrations. The excitement surrounding the announcement has been palpable, with fans eager to see the original lineup take the stage once again.

Original Enz brethren Tim Finn, Noel Crombie, Neil Finn and Eddie Rayner will be joined by Matt Eccles on drums and James Milne on bass.

Tim Finn stated, “It feels like the time is right to play these songs again. We eagerly await the chance to create a memorable experience for the people of Christchurch Otautahi and beyond.”

While Split Enz headline the festival, the event boasts a star-studded supporting lineup, reflecting the diversity and depth of contemporary music. Artists confirmed include Kesha, Dom Dolla, Royel Otis, Tash Sultana, L.A.B, Empire of the Sun, The Prodigy, Chase & Status, Rudimental, The Phoenix Foundation, Kimbra, The Beths, The Naked and Famous, Katchafire, The Black Seeds, Fat Freddy’s Drop, The Chills, The Bats, The Verlaines, The Clean, The Headless Chickens, Shihad, The Datsuns, The Exponents, The Feelers, The Mutton Birds, and many more.

Split Enz’s last live performance was at Sound Relief in Melbourne in 2009. That show featured a setlist that reminded fans of the band’s dynamic catalogue:

March 14, 2009 – Sound Relief, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia

1. Shark Attack – True Colours (1980)

2. Poor Boy – True Colours (1980)

3. I Got You – True Colours (1980)

4. Message to My Girl – Conflicting Emotions (1983)

5. Dirty Creature – Time and Tide (1982)

6. Six Months in a Leaky Boat – Time and Tide (1982)

7. History Never Repeats – Corroboree/Waiata (1981)

8. I See Red – Frenzy (1979)

The band’s final official concert before the hiatus was in 2008 at Vector Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. The setlist for that historic performance included:

March 29, 2008 – Vector Arena, Auckland, New Zealand

1. Shark Attack – True Colours (1980)

2. Poor Boy – True Colours (1980)

3. One Step Ahead – Corroboree/Waiata (1981)

4. Give It a Whirl – Frenzy (1979)

5. Nobody Takes Me Seriously – True Colours (1980)

6. Double Happy – True Colours (1980)

7. I Hope I Never – True Colours (1980)

8. Message to My Girl – Conflicting Emotions (1983)

9. Dirty Creature – Time and Tide (1982)

10. Carried Away – Frenzy (1979)

11. Stuff and Nonsense – Frenzy (1979)

12. The Devil You Know – Conflicting Emotions (1983)

13. Titus – Mental Notes (1975)

14. Matinee Idyll (129) – Second Thoughts (1976)

15. The Instrumental / The Woman Who Loves You Spoon Solo

16. Strait Old Line – Conflicting Emotions (1983)

17. Pioneer – Time and Tide (1982)

18. Six Months in a Leaky Boat – Time and Tide (1982)

19. I Got You – True Colours (1980)

20. What’s the Matter With You – True Colours (1980)

21. I See Red – Frenzy (1979)

Encore 1:

22. Take a Walk – Time and Tide (1982)

23. Charlie – Dizrythmia (1977)

24. My Mistake – True Colours (1980)

Encore 2:

25. Bold as Brass – Dizrythmia (1977)

26. History Never Repeats – Corroboree/Waiata (1981)

Split Enz have long been celebrated for their innovative blend of pop, rock, and new wave, their theatrical stage shows, and a knack for crafting songs that remain timeless. Hits like “I Got You” and “History Never Repeats” have endured as defining tracks of the late 20th century, inspiring generations of musicians.

The Electric Avenue Festival promises to be more than just a celebration of Split Enz’s reunion. It offers a platform for some of the most exciting and influential music acts across the world. From electronic pioneers to indie sensations, the festival’s lineup reflects a wide spectrum of sound and creativity, giving fans a truly immersive experience.

For Split Enz, this reunion isn’t just a nostalgic trip—it’s a celebration of their enduring legacy, a testament to the timelessness of their music, and an opportunity to reconnect with the fans who have supported them for decades. After 20 years away from the stage, their return reminds audiences why Split Enz remains one of New Zealand’s most iconic and influential musical exports.

With the festival set to draw music lovers from across the country, Split Enz’s performance is expected to be a highlight of the year. Fans will no doubt be hoping for a set that revisits classic hits, with surprises along the way, celebrating a band that has shaped the musical landscape in New Zealand and beyond.

