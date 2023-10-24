Staind Will Not Returning To Their Touring Level of 20 Years Ago - Noise11.com

Staind’s non-top touring cycle is no more. Guitarist and co-founder Mike Mushok says those crazy touring days are over.

Talking to Noise11.com, Mike says, “even with Staind working again, I will never tour like that again. Back then we’d put out a record and go out for 18 months non-stop. Do another record, repeat, repeat it was a lot”.

Staind will tour the ‘Confessions of the Fallen’ album but with less dates and more breaks. “Next year we are planning a few extra tours but they will be spaced out,” Mike says. “I just got home after two plus months on the road. My joke was “I work super hard. I work for 75 to 90 minutes a day four or five days a week. I read a Corey Taylor interview and he said “you don’t eat good, you don’t sleep good”. Listen, I can’t complain. This is what I wanted to do my whole life and I am thankful for doing it but you get kind of beat up being on the road. It is just tiring”.

1999 was the record year of tour. Staind played 147 shows that year. In 2001 they played 143 shows and in 2006 there were 138 gigs. “No, I don’t think so. We’ll probably cut that in half. It was great but it was a lot.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Mike Mushok of Staind.

The new Staind album is ‘Confessions of the Fallen’. It is the first Staind album in 12 years.

