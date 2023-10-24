 Staind Will Not Returning To Their Touring Level of 20 Years Ago - Noise11.com
Aaron lewis and Mike Mushok of Stand at Noise11

Aaron Lewis and Mike Mushok of Stand at Noise11

Staind Will Not Returning To Their Touring Level of 20 Years Ago

by Paul Cashmere on October 24, 2023

in News

Staind’s non-top touring cycle is no more. Guitarist and co-founder Mike Mushok says those crazy touring days are over.

Talking to Noise11.com, Mike says, “even with Staind working again, I will never tour like that again. Back then we’d put out a record and go out for 18 months non-stop. Do another record, repeat, repeat it was a lot”.

Staind will tour the ‘Confessions of the Fallen’ album but with less dates and more breaks. “Next year we are planning a few extra tours but they will be spaced out,” Mike says. “I just got home after two plus months on the road. My joke was “I work super hard. I work for 75 to 90 minutes a day four or five days a week. I read a Corey Taylor interview and he said “you don’t eat good, you don’t sleep good”. Listen, I can’t complain. This is what I wanted to do my whole life and I am thankful for doing it but you get kind of beat up being on the road. It is just tiring”.

1999 was the record year of tour. Staind played 147 shows that year. In 2001 they played 143 shows and in 2006 there were 138 gigs. “No, I don’t think so. We’ll probably cut that in half. It was great but it was a lot.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Mike Mushok of Staind.

The new Staind album is ‘Confessions of the Fallen’. It is the first Staind album in 12 years.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Scott Matthews Wait In The Car
Guy Pearce Stars In Scott Matthews Stunning Damien Hyde Directed ‘Wait In The Car’

Guy Pearce stars in the video Scott Matthews new song ‘Wait In The Car’.

16 hours ago
Kaiser Chiefs Release ‘Feeling Alright’ With Nile Rodgers

Kaiser Chiefs have a new song ‘Feeling Alright’ and it features Chic legend Nile Rodgers.

1 day ago
Julian Lennon
Julian Lennon Premieres Video For ‘Love Don’t Let Me Down’

Julian Lennon has premiered a music video for ‘Love Don’t Let Me Down’ from his 2022 album ‘Jude’.

3 days ago
The Blue Aeroplanes
R.I.P. Massive Attacks’s Angelo Bruschini

Massive Attack's Angelo Bruschini has died. The guitarist - who also played with The Numbers, Rimshots and The Blue Aeroplanes – had been battling lung cancer.

3 days ago
Rihanna. images by Ros O'Gorman noise11.com photos
Rihanna Is Planning A 2024/2025 World Tour

Rihanna is reportedly planning to make a major music comeback in 2024.

3 days ago
Jay Z - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Jay-Z and the $1.8 Million Video Quote

Jay-Z has claimed Hype Williams once asked for a whopping $1.8 million to direct one of his music videos.

5 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Thanks Fans For Going To Her Movie

Taylor Swift has thanked her fans for their "joyful" response to her The Eras Tour concert film.

October 20, 2023