State of Pennsylvania Recognises 2023 as ‘Taylor Swift Era’ - Noise11.com

The American State of Pennsylvania has passed a resolution officially recognises 2023 at the ‘Taylor Swift Era’.

‘Taylor Swift Era’ was passed in the Regular Session 2023-2024 as House Resolution 282.

In short it called for, “A Resolution recognizing the year 2023 as the “Taylor Swift Era” in Pennsylvania, in celebration of Ms. Swift’s recent selection as TIME Magazine’s 2023 Person of the Year and acknowledgment of her positive impact on Pennsylvania’s economy, voter registration numbers, consumer protections and pro-labor practices”.

While some lawmakers opposed the resolution

The full resolution was put forward as:

In November of 2022, Pennsylvania native Taylor Swift made the long-awaited announcement of her upcoming concert tour, The Eras Tour, describing it as “a journey through the musical eras of [her] career.” And from that moment on, all of us, whether we knew it or not, joined her on that journey in one way or another. Whether it was attempting to purchase Eras Tour tickets through Ticketmaster, which prompted legislative action here in her home state; reading about the positive economic impact her tour has left on each city she visited, including raising hotel revenues in Philadelphia to the highest point since the pandemic; learning of her philanthropic and charitable causes, particularly hunger relief organizations including Philabundance and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank; or you were one of the thousands of people who registered to vote after her Get Out The Vote plea to her social media followers, which resulted in a 22.5 percent jump in voter registrations over the previous year, and a 115 percent increase in 18-year-olds registering compared to the previous year, it is clear that Pennsylvania is in its “Taylor Swift Era.” From her humble beginnings as a teenage artist on that Christmas tree farm in Berks County, Taylor Swift is the epitome of what it means to be a Pennsylvanian. Through her talent, hard work, and determination, Taylor Swift has transcended the role of pop star, becoming a veritable cultural and economic force. And it would be a dishonor if she were not recognized by her home state for the lasting impact she has made in her career. In its long and storied history, Pennsylvania has been the birthplace of American democracy, birthplace to future U.S. presidents, and home of Super Bowl and World Series champions, but never has a Pennsylvania native been independently recognized as Time Magazine’s Person of the Year. And for these reasons, it is time we show our appreciation for one of Pennsylvania’s favorite daughters, Taylor Swift. Please join us in supporting this resolution to honor Taylor Swift, a beloved artist, humanitarian, and inspiration, by recognizing 2023 as the Taylor Swift Era in Pennsylvania. Thank you for your consideration.

