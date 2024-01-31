Statement About The Pandemonium Festival Sydney Event on ANZAC Day - Noise11.com

Following is a statement from Apex Entertainment following the New South Wales Government actions regarding the Sydney event scheduled for April 25, 2024 (ANZAC Day).

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns started that the Pandemonium Festival event at The Domain is Sydney could not proceed at the scheduled start time of around midday due to conflicts with ANZAC Day event. Gates were due to open at 11:30am but playing times had not yet been confirmed.

A statement from APEX Entertainment reads:

Pandemonium festival organisers, Apex Entertainment, are working collaboratively with the NSW State Government on a solution pertaining to the location of Pandemonium Sydney, scheduled for Thursday, April 25 in Sydney NSW.

We’ll issue an update very soon and thank you for your patience.

**********

Some of the most iconic acts in rock and roll will make history at the inaugural

Pandemonium festival as it sweeps across Australia’s east coast this April!

Pandemonium is a rock fans dream come true, with an unparalleled lineup of rock legends including:

Alice Cooper

Blondie

Placebo

Deep Purple

Wheatus

The Psychedelic Furs

Dead Kennedys

Gang Of Four

Palaye Royale

plus Australian icons

Wolfmother

Cosmic Psychos

Gyroscope

and introducing Thai solo artist Petch;

A dozen bands across two giant stages will be busting out countless hits that have become the soundtrack to our lives over the last half a century.

Schools Out, Call Me, Highway Star, Every You Every Me, Teenage Dirtbag, Love My Way, Holiday In Cambodia, Lonely, Damaged Goods and sooo many more.

You know the bands, you know the songs. Pandemonium gives you the opportunity to experience some of the worlds’ greatest bands – all in one day and night of incredible rock and roll!

A truly unforgettable experience.

PANDEMONIUM 2024

Saturday, April 20: Caribbean Gardens, Melbourne

Thursday, April 25: Sydney (ANZAC Day Holiday)

Saturday, April 27: Doug Jennings Park, Gold Coast

Sunday, April 28: Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island*

*Blondie not performing

Tickets and Information for all events can be found at

www.pandemonium.rocks

Pandemonium is proud to partner with some very important charities.

Their work with our Veterans and our Youth is essential.

In Sydney, Pandemonium takes place on ANZAC Day and both Legacy and Wounded Heroes will be on site. Top Blokes who work tirelessly in support of the prevention of Youth Suicide will be on site at the Gold Coast event.

Money from each ticket sold will be donated to all three organisations.