Stephen Cummings Turns 70 - Noise11.com

Stephen Cummings with The Sports at the Memo Music Hall in St Kilda. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Stephen Cummings Turns 70

by Paul Cashmere on September 12, 2024

It’s a big day for Steve’s with not only Steve Kilbey turning 70 on 13 September, so is Stephen Cummings.

Stephen Cummings was born in Melbourne on 13 September 1954. In 1974 he formed The Pelaco Brothers with Joe Camilleri. When The Pelaco Brothers split in 1975 Joe went on to form Jo Jo Zep & the Falcons and Stephen started The Sports.

The Sports first single ‘Boys! (What Did The Detective Say?) peaked at no 55 in 1978 in Australia. The second, the cover of ‘When You Walk in the Room’ reached no 42 in 1978 and the third ‘Who Listens To the Radio’ cracked the Top 40 peaking at no 35. The song also reached no 45 in the USA.

The Sports only released four albums. By ‘Sondra’ 1981, it was all over.

Stephen then formed the band A Ring of Truth but was out by March 1982. He then released his first solo song ‘We All Make Mistakes’ in May 1983.

In August 1984 Stephen’s debut solo album ‘Senso’ was released. He had two Top 40 entries with his cover of The O’Jay’s ‘Backstabbers’ (no 40, 1983) and ‘Gymnasium’ (no 24, 1984).

In 2020 Stephen suffered a stroke and was told he could no longer sing or perform. That didn’t stop him. When he was well enough to return to the studio he recorded the incredible ‘100 Years from Now’ with the touching video ‘Carry Your Heart’, directed by Mark Bakaitis featuring Stephen.

Stephen is also a published author with three books to his name, ‘Wonderboy’ (1996), ‘Stay Away From Lighting Girl’ (1999) and ‘Will It Be Funny Tomorrow, Billy?’ (2009).

