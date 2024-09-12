 Steve Kilbey of The Church Turns 70 - Noise11.com
Steve Kilbey of The Church - photo by Ros O'Gorman

Steve Kilbey of The Church Turns 70

by Paul Cashmere on September 12, 2024

in News

Happy 70th birthday to Steve Kilbey of The Church. Steve was born 13 September 1954 in the county of Hertfordshire, UK.

Steve’s parents moved the family to Australia when Steve was five. He grew up in the Wollongong suburb of Dalton before the family moved to Canberra.

Here are some timelines for Steve:

1980 The Church form in Sydney
11 October 1980 First show at the Manly Vale Hotel, Sydney
1980 First single ‘She Never Said’
March 1981 First Australian hit ‘The Unguarded Moment’ (no 22)
April 1981 First album ‘Of Skins and Heart’
1981 Highest charting single ‘Almost With You’ (no 21)
1986 First solo album ‘Unearthed’
1988 First U.S. hit ‘Under the Milky Way’ (no 24)
1988 Highest charting US album ‘Starfish’ (no 41)

https://facetofacetouring.com.au/current-tours/the-church-the-already-yesterday-tour

THE ‘ALREADY YESTERDAY’ TOUR 2024

Saturday 23rd November
Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Thursday 28th November
Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Friday 29th November
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Saturday 30th November
Odeon Theatre, Hobart TAS

Thursday 5th December
Astor Theatre, Perth WA

Saturday 7th December
Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide SA

Tickets are available at:
facetofacetouring.com.au

