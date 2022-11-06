Steven Tyler Joins Eminem At Rock and Roll Hall of Fame - Noise11.com

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith was a surprise guest performer with Eminem at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this weekend.

Eminem was inducted by Dr Dre at the event.

Dre then joined him for ‘Forever’.

Ed Sheeran was also at the Eminem induction performing Stan with the rapper.

