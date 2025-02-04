 Steven Tyler Returns To The Stage For First Time Since Aerosmith Retirement - Noise11.com
Aerosmith in Melbourne Australia 2013 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Steven Tyler Returns To The Stage For First Time Since Aerosmith Retirement

by Music-News.com on February 4, 2025

in News

Steven Tyler returned to the stage on Sunday (02.02.25) alongside Mick Fleetwood and Jessie J – for just his second performance since his vocal injury.

Aerosmith officially retired from touring last August after Steven suffered a fractured larynx, but he was back on stage for his sixth annual Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium last weekend.

Steven performed six songs, including Extreme’s ‘More Than Words’ alongside Mick, and ‘Dream On’ with Lainey Wilson.

What’s more, Steven and The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson performed ‘Sweet Emotion’ and he was joined by Jessie for a rendition of ‘Walk This Way’.

Steven also played Aerosmith’s ‘Toys in the Attic’, and closed his set with a cover of Led Zeppelin’s ‘Heartbreaker’.

It marked the second time Steven had performed on stage since his injury, after he joined The Black Crowes for a rendition of ‘Mama Kin’ in May last year, but his first since Aerosmith retired from touring.

Prior to the Jam for Janie event, it had been reported that Aerosmith were due to reunite at the event, but that didn’t quite happen.

However, Steven was joined by bassist Tom Hamilton, and Extreme’s Nuno Bettencourt stepped in for Joe Perry.

As well as supporting non-profit organisation Janie’s Fund – which helps young women and girls who have suffered abuse – this year the spectacle supported the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and the Widows, Orphans, and Disabled Firefighter’s Fund, amid the wildfires in California.

Steven said beforehand: “What the Los Angeles community has endured with these wildfires is unthinkable.

“Music has healing powers and we hope to bring a moment of joy and levity to our first-responder firefighters and those most affected by the fires.

“The trauma experienced by the girls we work with is also unthinkable and we will continue to shed light and support the amazing work of Janie’s Fund.”

music-news.com

