 Steven Tyler Joins The Black Crowes In London - Noise11.com
Aerosmith in Melbourne Australia 2013 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Aerosmith in Melbourne Australia 2013 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Steven Tyler Joins The Black Crowes In London

by Paul Cashmere on May 16, 2024

in News

Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler was a surprise guest with The Black Crowes in London this week with the fans treated with an early Aerosmith classic.

Tyler joined The Black Crowes for the encore to perform ‘Mama Kin’.

‘Mama Kin’ dates back to the first Aerosmith album ‘Aerosmith’ from 1973.

The Black Crowes performed at London’s Eventim Apollo on 15 May 2024. The venue holds 3500.

Setlist:

Bedside Manners (from Happiness Bastards, 2024)
Rats and Clowns (from Happiness Bastards, 2024)
Twice as Hard (from Shake Your Money Maker, 1990)
Go Faster (from By Your Side, 1999)
My Morning Song (from The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion, 1992)
Cross Your Fingers (from Happiness Bastards, 2024)
Bad Luck Blue Eyes Goodbye (from The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion, 1992)
White Light/White Heat (The Velvet Underground cover)
Thorn in My Pride (from The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion, 1992)
Wanting and Waiting (from Happiness Bastards, 2024)
Hard to Handle (from Shake Your Money Maker, 1990)
She Talks to Angels (from Shake Your Money Maker, 1990)
Flesh Wound (from Happiness Bastards, 2024)
I Ain’t Hiding (from Before The Frost … Until the Freeze, 2009)
Jealous Again (from Shake Your Money Maker, 1990)
Remedy (from The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion, 1992)

Encore:
Carol (Chuck Berry cover)
Mama Kin (with Steven Tyler) (Aerosmith cover)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Rolling Stones Seattle 2024
The Rolling Stones Let Loose Wild Horses For Fifth Hackney Diamonds Show for Seattle, 15 May 2024

The Rolling Stones played their fifth Hackney Diamonds show in Seattle Wednesday night with only ‘Wild Horses’ new to the 2024 tour.

24 mins ago
Willie and Annie Nelson Cannabis Cookbook
Willie Nelson To Publish Cannabis Cookbook

Willie Nelson and his wife Annie will publish ‘Willie & Annie Nelson’s Cannabis Cookbook’ in November, 2024.

2 hours ago
John Lennon Mind Games box
John Lennon Estate To Release Staggeringly Expensive $2599.99 ‘Mind Games’ Box

Details of the upcoming John Lennon ‘Mind Games’ reissue have been revealed with a gobsmacking $AU2599.99 box set to be released as part of the project.

6 hours ago
AC/DC first two Australian releases
AC/DC To Reissue The Original Australian Editions of ‘High Voltage’ and ‘TNT’

AC/DC’s first two albums, ‘High Voltage’ and ‘TNT’, only ever released in Australia’, will be reissued on vinyl as of May 16 as part of the 50th anniversary Gold editions.

1 day ago
Jimmie Vaughan, Photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11
Jimmie Vaughan Cancels Tour To Undergo Cancer Treatment

Guitar legend Jimmie Vaughan has put his touring plans on hold as he starts treatment for cancer.

1 day ago
David Sanborn
Jazz Great David Sanborn Dies Aged 78

Saxophone player David Sanborn has passed away from prostate cancer in New York at age 78.

2 days ago
Bruce Springsteen Opens Kilkenny Gig With Shane MacGowan

Bruce Springsteen surprised gig-goers by kicking off his Kilkenny gig with a moving tribute to his late friend, Shane MacGowan.

2 days ago