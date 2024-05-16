Steven Tyler Joins The Black Crowes In London - Noise11.com

Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler was a surprise guest with The Black Crowes in London this week with the fans treated with an early Aerosmith classic.

Tyler joined The Black Crowes for the encore to perform ‘Mama Kin’.

‘Mama Kin’ dates back to the first Aerosmith album ‘Aerosmith’ from 1973.

The Black Crowes performed at London’s Eventim Apollo on 15 May 2024. The venue holds 3500.

Setlist:

Bedside Manners (from Happiness Bastards, 2024)

Rats and Clowns (from Happiness Bastards, 2024)

Twice as Hard (from Shake Your Money Maker, 1990)

Go Faster (from By Your Side, 1999)

My Morning Song (from The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion, 1992)

Cross Your Fingers (from Happiness Bastards, 2024)

Bad Luck Blue Eyes Goodbye (from The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion, 1992)

White Light/White Heat (The Velvet Underground cover)

Thorn in My Pride (from The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion, 1992)

Wanting and Waiting (from Happiness Bastards, 2024)

Hard to Handle (from Shake Your Money Maker, 1990)

She Talks to Angels (from Shake Your Money Maker, 1990)

Flesh Wound (from Happiness Bastards, 2024)

I Ain’t Hiding (from Before The Frost … Until the Freeze, 2009)

Jealous Again (from Shake Your Money Maker, 1990)

Remedy (from The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion, 1992)

Encore:

Carol (Chuck Berry cover)

Mama Kin (with Steven Tyler) (Aerosmith cover)

