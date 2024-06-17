 Stevie Nicks Cancels Pennsylvania Show At Last Minute - Noise11.com
Stevie Nicks ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Stevie Nicks ADOTG Rochford Winery Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Stevie Nicks Cancels Pennsylvania Show At Last Minute

by Music-News.com on June 17, 2024

in News

Stevie Nicks was forced to cancel her Saturday night concert at Hersheypark Stadium in Pennsylvania.

The reason given was “illness in the band”, according to a brief statement shared on the singer’s official social media accounts.

“Regrettably, due to illness in the band, tonight’s performance is being postponed. Please hold on to your tickets. A new date will be announced soon,” read the update, originally posted by the stadium at 5:30pm local time on Saturday 15 June.

The note was later added to Nicks’ stories on Instagram and Facebook, and shared on her page on X.

Stevie was expected to take the stage on the latest stop of her ongoing Live in Concert Tour across the USA.

By the time the concert was cancelled, doors were set to open and fans were already in line to enter the concert grounds.

A video posted by a concertgoer in the comments of the announcement indicated soundcheck had happened as planned.

Nicks is due to jet over to Europe on 3 July, where she’s booked for gigs in Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester and London, before moving on to Belgium and the Netherlands.

Stevie Nicks setlist 9 June, 2024

Outside the Rain (from Bella Donna, 1981)
Dreams (from Fleetwood Mac, Rumours, 1977)
If Anyone Falls (from The Wild Heart, 1983)
Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around (from Bella Donna, 1981)
For What It’s Worth (single 2022)
Gypsy (from Fleetwood Mac, Mirage, 1983)
Wild Heart / Bella Donna (from The Wild Heart, 1983/from Bella Donna, 1981)
Stand Back (from The Wild Heart, 1983)
Soldier’s Angel (from In Your Dreams, 2011)
Gold Dust Woman (from Fleetwood Mac, Rumours, 1977)
Leather and Lace (from Bella Donna, 1981)
Edge of Seventeen (from Bella Donna, 1981)

Encore:
Rhiannon (from Fleetwood Mac, Fleetwood Mac, 1975)
Landslide (from Fleetwood Mac, Fleetwood Mac, 1975)

music-news.com

Noise11.com

