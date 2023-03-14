Stevie Nicks Pays Tribute To Christine McVie At LA Show - Noise11.com

Stevie Nicks has performed an emotional tribute to her Fleetwood Mac partner Christine McVie, performing her classic ‘Landslide’ for Christine at her Los Angeles show with Billy Joel.
The show was Nicks’ first performance since the death of Christine McVie in November 2022.
At the end of the song Stevie says, “There’s really not much to say. We just pretend that she’s still here, that’s how I’m trying to deal with it.”
Billy Joel also joined Stevie for the Tom Petty part of ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.
The Stevie Nicks setlist from Los Angeles on March 10 was:
Outside the Rain
Dreams
If Anyone Falls
Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around (with Billy Joel)
Fall From Grace
For What It’s Worth
Gypsy
Wild Heart
Bella Donna
Stand Back
Free Fallin’ (Tom Petty cover)
Gold Dust Woman
Sara
Edge of Seventeen
Encore:
Rhiannon
Landslide
