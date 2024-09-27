Stevie Nicks Releases Surprise New Song ‘The Lighthouse’ About Women’s Rights - Noise11.com

Stevie Nicks has released a brand new song about women’s rights ‘The Lighthouse’ ahead of the American election.

“Don’t let them take your power. They’ll take your soul they’ll take your power” Stevie sings in ‘The Lighthouse’.

Stevie says, “I wrote this song a few months after Roe v. Wade was overturned. It seemed like overnight, people were saying “what can we, as a collective force, do about this…” For me, it was to write a song.

“It took a while because I was on the road. Then early one morning I was watching the news on TV and a certain newscaster said something that felt like she was talking to me~ explaining what the loss of Roe v. Wade would come to mean. I wrote the song the next morning and recorded it that night.

“That was September 6, 2022. I have been working on it ever since. I have often said to myself, “This may be the most important thing I ever do. To stand up for the women of the United States and their daughters and granddaughters ~ and the men that love them.

“This is an anthem”.

~ Stevie Nicks

Listen to ‘The Lighthouse’

Song Details:

Written by Stevie Nicks, Magnus Birgersson, and Vincent Villuis

Published by Just Ask Stevie Music (SESAC) and Ultimae (SACEM)

Contains a sample from ‘Something Heavens’ as recorded by H.U.V.A. Network, used courtesy of Ultimae Records

Produced by Stevie Nicks, Sheryl Crow and Dave Cobb

Engineers: Karen Johnston, Alberto Vaz, Brandon Bell, Phillip Smith, Ethan Barrette, Eric Caudieux

Vocals: Stevie Nicks

Background Vocals: Sheryl Crow and Lori Nicks

Guitars: Dave Cobb

Bass and Electric Guitar: Sheryl Crow

Additional Guitars: Waddy Wachtel

Keys: Philip Towns

Studios: Historic RCA Studio A – Nashville, TN, Georgia Mae Studio – Savannah, GA, The Great Indoors – Santa Rosa Valley, CA, and Rock A Little Studios – Los Angeles, CA

Mixed by Mark “Spike” Stent at Abbey Road Studios, London, assisted by Matt Wolach & Kieron Beardmore

Mastered by Randy Merrill at Sterling Sound

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

