Sting Adds Extra Perth Show - Noise11.com

Sting Adds Extra Perth Show

by Paul Cashmere on September 19, 2022

in News

Sting’s My Songs tour is expanding with a new show added for Perth on 11 February.

Perth’s second show is on 11 February. The tour opens in Australia the night before in Perth.

STING MY SONGS AUSTRALIA 2023

With special guest Joe Sumner
Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth Friday February 10 – Sold Out
Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth Saturday February 11 – New Show*
Aware Super Theatre, Sydney, Wednesday February 15
Entertainment Centre, Adelaide,Tuesday February 21
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne,Thursday February 23

Sting is also playing shows for A Day On The Green in Australia.

Bimbadgen, Hunter Valley Saturday 18 February
Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, Sunday 19 Feburary
Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong Saturday 25 February
Centennial Vineyards, Bowral Sunday 26 February

