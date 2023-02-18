Sting Makes A Surprise Appearance Jeff Beck Tribute In Sydney - Noise11.com

Sting was a surprise special guest in Sydney Friday night for a Jeff Beck Tribute show.

“I remember my good friend Jeff,” Sting said. “I’ve known him since 1980. I preformed with him many, many times. Toured with him. I got to know him, shared musicians and sang with him, most notably at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame when he was inducted in 1993 and he asked me to sing a Curtis Mayfield song called ‘People Get Ready’. I think Rod Stewart was washing his hair that night so he asked me.”

An Evening In Honour of Jeff Beck was put together by Peter Northcote (Dragon) and Paul Mason (Jessica Mauboy). Jeremy Sawkin and Trent Carroll will also listed as performed “plus special guests”.

Jeff Beck and Rod Stewart covered ‘People Get Ready’ on Beck’s 1985 album ‘Flash’. The single was a no 23 hit in Australia.

Remaining Australian Sting dates are:

18 February, Hunter Valley, A Day On The Green

19 February, Mount Cotton, A Day On The Green

21 February, Adelaide, Entertainment Centre

23 February, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

25 February, Mt Duneed, A Day On The Green

26 February, Bowral, A Day On The Green

https://www.livenation.com.au/artist-sting-95800

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

