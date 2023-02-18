 Sting Makes A Surprise Appearance Jeff Beck Tribute In Sydney - Noise11.com
Sting Makes A Surprise Appearance Jeff Beck Tribute In Sydney

by Paul Cashmere on February 18, 2023

Sting was a surprise special guest in Sydney Friday night for a Jeff Beck Tribute show.

“I remember my good friend Jeff,” Sting said. “I’ve known him since 1980. I preformed with him many, many times. Toured with him. I got to know him, shared musicians and sang with him, most notably at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame when he was inducted in 1993 and he asked me to sing a Curtis Mayfield song called ‘People Get Ready’. I think Rod Stewart was washing his hair that night so he asked me.”

An Evening In Honour of Jeff Beck was put together by Peter Northcote (Dragon) and Paul Mason (Jessica Mauboy). Jeremy Sawkin and Trent Carroll will also listed as performed “plus special guests”.

Jeff Beck and Rod Stewart covered ‘People Get Ready’ on Beck’s 1985 album ‘Flash’. The single was a no 23 hit in Australia.

Remaining Australian Sting dates are:

18 February, Hunter Valley, A Day On The Green
19 February, Mount Cotton, A Day On The Green
21 February, Adelaide, Entertainment Centre
23 February, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
25 February, Mt Duneed, A Day On The Green
26 February, Bowral, A Day On The Green

https://www.livenation.com.au/artist-sting-95800

