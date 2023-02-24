 Sting Pays Tribute To Michael Gudinski - Noise11.com
Sting photo by Ros O'Gorman

Sting photo by Ros O'Gorman

Sting Pays Tribute To Michael Gudinski

by Paul Cashmere on February 24, 2023

in News

Sting has used his time in Melbourne to visit the statute of Mushroom founder Michael Gudinski outside Rod Laver Arena where he played last night.

Sting posted to his socials, “So I’m outside Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. This is a statue of my good friend Michael Gudinski who I’ve known since 1980, a couple of years ago. And these are his mushrooms … Mushroom Records, Mushroom Music. Thank you Michael. We miss you.”

Gudinski’s Frontier Touring had just started in 1979. The second band Gudinski ever toured through Frontier Touring was The Police in February and March 1980. Gudinski had The Police back less a year later in 1981 and then in 1984.

The last time The Police touring Australia was in 2008 on the Reunion Tour.

Gudinski started touring Sting as a solo act in 1986 for The Dream of the Blue Turtles tour. He has been back in 1988, 1994, 1996, 2008 (with Edin Karamazov), 2011 and 2015 (with Paul Simon) and he is currently in Australia for the ‘My Songs’ tour. Frontier did all Australian tours for Sting up to 2008.

Remaining Australian Sting dates are:

25 February, Mt Duneed, A Day On The Green
26 February, Bowral, A Day On The Green

