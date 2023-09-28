Sum 41 Release First Song In Four Years ‘Landmines’ - Noise11.com

Sum 41 have a new song ‘Landmines’ the band draws to and end after 27 years.

Singer Deryck Whibley says, “When I wrote Landmines I had no intention of writing an old school “pop punk” song. It just came out really quickly and I knew right away that this song felt special to me.”

‘Landmines’ is expected to appear on the band’s final album ‘Heaven :x Hell’.

Sum 41 formed in Ontario, Canada in 1996. Deryck Whibley, Dave Baksh and Jason Jocz are still members of the band.

The first Sum 41 album ‘All Killer No Filler’ was released in 2001. It reached no 9 in Canada, no 13 in the USA and no 33 in Australia. The album contained their biggest hit ‘In Too Deep’.

