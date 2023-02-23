Supergroup ARC To Perform Pink Floyd ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ - Noise11.com

ARC, the Australian supergroup featuring Kram of Spiderbait, Darren Middleton of Powderfinger, Davey Lane of You Am I and Mark Wilson of Jet, will perform the entire Pink Floyd classic ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ around Australia from June.

ARC have previously performed complete album shows of Neil Young’s ‘Harvest’ and The Beatles ‘Abbey Road’ and ‘Let It Be’. This tour will mark the 50th anniversary of the iconic Pink Floyd album, first released on 1 March, 1973.

‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ was the eighth album for Pink Floyd. Floyd’s debut ‘The Piper at the Gates of Dawn’ was released 4 August 1967. They followed that up with ‘A Saucerful of Secrets’ (1968), ‘More’ (1969), ‘Ummagumma’ (also 1969), ‘Atom Heart Mother’ (1970), ‘Meddle’ (1971), ‘Obscured by Clouds’ (1972) and then ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’. It was an incredible creative input over just six and a half years.

ARC will perform the album from start to finish as well as select Floyd classics.

Tour Dates:

Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo – Thursday June 22

Palais Theatre, Melbourne – Saturday June 24

Llewellyn Hall, Canberra – Sunday June 25

Albury Entertainment Centre – Tuesday June 27

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide – Wednesday June 28

Anita’s Theatre, Wollongong – Friday June 30

State Theatre, Sydney – Saturday July 1

Civic Theatre, Newcastle – Sunday July 2

QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane – Wednesday July 5

King’s Theatre, Caloundra – Thursday July 6

Twin Towns, Tweed Heads – Friday July 7

Perth Concert Hall – Sunday July 9

