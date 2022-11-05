 Suzi Quatro Performs “Fucking Incredible’ Setlist At First One Electric Day 2022 - Noise11.com
Suzi Quatro Performs "Fucking Incredible' Setlist At First One Electric Day 2022

by Paul Cashmere on November 6, 2022

Suzi Quatro was back on stage in Australia for the first time for 2022 in South Australia with a “fucking incredible” performance.

One Electric Day promoter Duane McDonald was knocked up by the power of pint sized Suzi at her first show at Victor Harbor. “She is in the best form of her life. Fucking incredible. A privilege to present her,” Duane tells Noise11.com.

Suzi’s “Chris Norman fill-in” for ‘Stumbling’ In’ was The Screaming Jets and The Angels frontman Dave Gleeson.

Suzi Quatro and Dave Gleeson at One Electric Day 2022

The setlist was fucking incredible as well.

The Wild One (from Quatro, 1974)
I May Be Too Young (from The Suzi Quatro Story, 1975)
Daytona Demon (single, 1973)
Tear Me Apart (from Aggro-Phobia, 1976)
Mama’s Boy (from Suzi and Other Four Letter Words, 1979)
Stumblin In (With Dave Gleeson) (from If You Knew Suzi, 1978)
48 Crash (from Suzi Quatro, 1973)
Bad Moon Rising (from Uncovered EP, 2022)
Slow Down (from QSP, 2017)
Rock Hard (from Rock Hard, 1980)
She’s In Love With You (from Suzi and Other Four Letter Words, 1979)
Rocking In The Free World (Neil Young cover)
Can The Can (from Suzi Quatro, 1973)
Devil Gate Drive (single, 1974)
If You Can’t Give Me Love (from If You Knew Suzi, 1978)
Sweet Little Rock N Roller (Chuck Berry cover)

Suzi Quatro is headlining One Electric Day 2022 on a bill with Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets and Chocolate Starfish.

One Electric Day 2022 Victor Harbor South Australia

Suzi has four more fucking incredible One Electric Day shows to play:

19 November 2022, Mornington, Mornington Racecourse
20 November, 2022, Werribee, Werribee Park
26 November, Bribie Island, Sandstone Point Hotel
27 November, Southport, Broadwater Parklands

