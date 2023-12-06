SXSW Announces Second Round of Artists for 2024 - Noise11.com

SXSW has announced its second round of showcasing artists for 2024 with 16 from Australia.

Australians heading to SXSW in March 2024 are:

Alexander Biggs (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Anna Smyrk (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Carla Geneve (Perth AUSTRALIA)

DICE (Perth AUSTRALIA)

dust (Newcastle AUSTRALIA)

Elle Shimada (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Emily Barker (Perth AUSTRALIA)

Folk Bitch Trio (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Forest Claudette (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

HighSchool (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Mia June (Perth AUSTRALIA)

Selfish Sons (Brisbane AUSTRALIA)

South Summit (Perth AUSTRALIA)

Sui Zhen (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Sycco (Brisbane AUSTRALIA)

Zheani (Brisbane AUSTRALIA)

Round one of SXSW 2024 artists are here.

The complete list of the second round of artists invited to perform include:

250 (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Afternoon Bike Ride (Montreal CANADA)

Akira Galaxy (Los Angeles CA)

Ako（a子） (Himeji City JAPAN)

Alexander Biggs (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Alex Nicol (Montreal CANADA)

Amis du Teche (Breaux Bridge LA)

Angelo Moore and the Brand New Step (Austin TX)

Anna Smyrk (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Anna Vaverková (Prague CZECHIA)

Another Sky (London UK-ENGLAND)

Arches (Hong Kong HONG KONG)

Askew (London UK-ENGLAND)

Axel Flóvent (Reykjavik ICELAND)

Äyanna (London UK-ENGLAND)

The Ayoub Sisters (London UK-ENGLAND)

Bad Bad Hats (Minneapolis MN)

The Beatbox Collective (London UK-ENGLAND)

beccs (Warehan MA)

Bee Bee Sea (Castel Goffredo ITALY)

Being Dead (Austin TX)

Benjamin Walker (Chile MEXICO)

Bess Atwell (Brighton UK-ENGLAND)

Bleach Lab (London UK-ENGLAND)

BLK JKS (Johannesburg SOUTH AFRICA)

Bloomsday (Brooklyn NY)

Blue Lake (Copenhagen DENMARK)

Boy With Apple (Gothenburg SWEDEN)

BROTHER DEGE (Lafayette LA)

Buffalo Nichols (Milwaukee WI)

Caleb Landry Jones (Garland TX)

Camidoh (Accra GHANA)

Carla Geneve (Perth AUSTRALIA)

Certainly So (Nashville TN)

Cha’keeta B (Austin TX)

Chalk (Belfast UK-N. IRELAND)

Chartreuse (The Black Country UK-ENGLAND)

Chelsea Carmichael (London UK-ENGLAND)

Chiaki Mayumura (Setagya JAPAN)

Chief Cleopatra (Austin TX)

China Bears (Bridgwater UK-ENGLAND)

Chxrry22 (Toronto CANADA)

CLT DRP (Brighton UK-ENGLAND)

Conchur White (Portadown UK-N. IRELAND)

CURRLS (Brighton UK-ENGLAND)

Danny Bonilla (Dallas TX)

Dasom Baek (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Daydream Twins (Austin TX)

Dead Tooth (Brooklyn NY)

Delights (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

DICE (Perth AUSTRALIA)

Dirt Buyer (Brooklyn NY)

Discovery Zone (New York NY)

Divorce (Nottingham UK-ENGLAND)

Dobrawa Czocher (Warsaw POLAND)

DOMICO (Tokyo JAPAN)

Do Nothing (Nottingham UK-ENGLAND)

Dream Nails (London UK-ENGLAND)

Dumb Buoys Fishing Club (London UK-ENGLAND)

dust (Newcastle AUSTRALIA)

Earth Tongue (Wellington NEW ZEALAND)

Eleni Drake (London UK-ENGLAND)

Elisapie (Salluit CANADA)

Elle Shimada (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Ellie Bleach (London UK-ENGLAND)

Emily Barker (Perth AUSTRALIA)

Emily Frembgen (Brooklyn NY)

Emma Aibara (Yokohama JAPAN)

Enola Gay (Belfast UK-N. IRELAND)

Etta Bond (London UK-ENGLAND)

fantasy of a broken heart (Brooklyn NY)

Fat Dog (London UK-ENGLAND)

FAZI 法兹 (Xi’an CHINA)

Field Guide (Winnipeg CANADA)

Folk Bitch Trio (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

FONTINE (Winnipeg CANADA)

Forest Claudette (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Friedberg (Berlin GERMANY)

Fust (Durham NC)

Gavin James (Dublin IRELAND)

Glasser (New York NY)

Glixen (Phoenix AZ)

Good Looks (Austin TX)

Grandbrothers (Berlin GERMANY)

GRÓA (Reykjavik ICELAND)

Gruff Rhys (Cardiff UK-WALES)

Gurriers (Dublin IRELAND)

HALLEY (Waseda JAPAN)

Harvest Thieves (Austin TX)

Hause Plants (Lisbon PORTUGAL)

The HawtThorns (Nashville TN)

HIEN (Budapest HUNGARY)

HighSchool (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Hinako Omori (London UK-ENGLAND)

HMS Morris (Cardiff UK-WALES)

Ho99o9 (Newark NJ)

Holly Macve (Brighton UK-ENGLAND)

Hooks & The Huckleberries (Albuquerque NM)

Hour (Philadelphia PA)

The Howdies (Athens GA)

Humour (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

HYPNOSIS THERAPY (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

IFE (New Orleans LA)

Iona Zajac (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

Iris Jean (Alkmaar NETHERLANDS)

Izo FitzRoy (London UK-ENGLAND)

Jack Barksdale (Fort Worth TX)

Jack Harris (Cleveland OH)

JADA (London UK-ENGLAND)

Jad Fair and the Placebos (Manor TX)

Jaimee Harris (Nashville TN)

JÁNA (Stockholm SWEDEN)

Jazz re:freshed DJs (London UK-ENGLAND)

Jeannel (Berlin GERMANY)

Jeshi (London UK-ENGLAND)

JFDR (Reykjavík ICELAND)

JM Stevens (Austin TX)

Jon Muq (Austin TX)

Jon Vinyl (Toronto CANADA)

Juani Mustard (Viña Del Mar CHILE)

JUANPALITOSCHINOS (Mexico City MEXICO)

Justin Webb (Nashville TN)

Kali Claire (London UK-ENGLAND)

Ken Yates (London CANADA)

Kikuo (Tokyo JAPAN)

Kroi (Tokyo JAPAN)

LAIR (Jatiwangi INDONESIA)

Laney Tripp (New Smyrna Beach CA)

Larry Seaman (Austin TX)

Laura-Mary Carter (Brighton UK-ENGLAND)

Laura Misch (London UK-ENGLAND)

Lauren Housley & The Northern Cowboys (Sheffield UK-ENGLAND)

Lauren Lakis (Austin TX)

L E M F R E C K (Newport UK-WALES)

Library Card (Rotterdam NETHERLANDS)

Lindsay Beaver & Brad Stivers (Austin TX)

Lisa Morales (Austin TX)

Logan Crosby (Milledgeville GA)

Logan Halstead (Powell County KY)

Los Cogelones (Mexico MEXICO)

Lottery Winners (Leigh UK-ENGLAND)

Madam Radar (Austin TX)

Malugi (Berlin GERMANY)

Mama Terra (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

The Manatees (Southampton UK-ENGLAND)

maxime. (Montreal CANADA)

May Rio (Brooklyn NY)

Meagre Martin (Berlin GERMANY)

Mia June (Perth AUSTRALIA)

Mick Flannery (Cork IRELAND)

Minas (Cardiff UK-WALES)

Miranda and the Beat (Brooklyn NY)

Miranda del Sol (New York NY)

MØAA (Seattle WA)

Moody Bank$ (Austin TX)

Nagasaki Swim (Rotterdam NETHERLANDS)

Natalie Jane Hill (Asheville NC)

Native Harrow (Brighton UK-ENGLAND)

néomí (Den Haag NETHERLANDS)

NeOne Wonderer (Wolverhampton UK-ENGLAND)

Neon Waltz (John O’groats UK-SCOTLAND)

Night Lunch (Montreal CANADA)

NOBRO (Montreal CANADA)

O. (London UK-ENGLAND)

Omni (Atlanta GA)

OSKA (Vienna AUSTRIA)

PAPISA (São Paulo BRAZIL)

Pelvis Wrestley (Austin TX)

Perennial (Amherst MA)

Pink Pablo (San Juan PUERTO RICO)

Planet Giza (Montreal CANADA)

Plastic Palms (Turin ITALY)

poolblood (Toronto CANADA)

Population II (Montreal CANADA)

Presence (Camarillo CA)

The Psychotic Monks (Saint-Ouen FRANCE)

PVA (London UK-ENGLAND)

Pylon Reenactment Society (Athens GA)

Rainbow Girls (Bodega CA)

Ralphie Choo (Madrid SPAIN)

The Rare Occasions (Los Angeles CA)

Redbud (Austin TX)

rEDOLENT (Edinburgh UK-SCOTLAND)

Robby Hecht (Nashville TN)

Rodeo Boys (Lansing MI)

Rory James (Edinburgh UK-SCOTLAND)

RUBIO (Mexico City MEXICO)

Sam Williams (Paris TN)

San Gabriel (Austin TX)

San Saba County (Austin TX)

Seafoam Walls (Miami FL)

Selfish Sons (Brisbane AUSTRALIA)

She’s In Parties (Colchester UK-ENGLAND)

Sinkane (Brooklyn NY)

Skateland (Austin TX)

SNACKTIME (Philadelphia PA)

Soda Blonde (Dublin IRELAND)

Sofia Kourtesis (Berlin GERMANY)

Sofi Paez (Berlin GERMANY)

Softee (Moorhead MN)

South Summit (Perth AUSTRALIA)

SPRINTS (Dublin IRELAND)

Stuck in the Sound (Paris FRANCE)

Styrofoam Winos (Nashville TN)

Sui Zhen (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

The Sully Band (San Diego CA)

Sultan Stevenson (London UK-ENGLAND)

Swallow the Rat (Auckland NEW ZEALAND)

Sycco (Brisbane AUSTRALIA)

Talia Goddess (Brooklyn NY)

Tamera (London UK-ENGLAND)

Teenage Sequence (Fort-Worth TX)

Telehealth (Seattle WA)

TENGGER (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

t e s t p r e s s (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

Texas String Assembly (Austin TX)

TFD (Total Fucking Darkness) (Vancouver CANADA)

This Is Lorelei (New York NY)

THUS LOVE (Brattleboro VT)

The Tiarras (Austin TX)

Tokyo Syoki Syodo (Shimokitazawa JAPAN)

TRACY DE SA (Sevres FRANCE)

Tufan Derince (Diyarbakir TURKEY)

twst (Barry UK-WALES)

Venus Twins (Brooklyn NY)

Vera Sola (Los Angeles CA)

The Vices (Groningen NETHERLANDS)

The View (Dundee UK-SCOTLAND)

VLURE (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

Vulva Voce (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

Water Damage (Austin TX)

William The Conqueror (Newquay UK-ENGLAND)

Wyldest (London UK-ENGLAND)

The XCERTS (Aberdeen UK-SCOTLAND)

Yb. (Brisbane AUSTRALIA)

YHWH Nailgun (New York NY)

Yo Diablo (Valencia SPAIN)

Yogetsu Akasaka (Tokyo JAPAN)

YU-KA (Tokyo JAPAN)

Zheani (Brisbane AUSTRALIA)

Zoon (Winnipeg CANADA)

ZÓRA (Budapest HUNGARY)

zouz (Montréal CANADA)

The SXSW Music Festival takes place March 11-16, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

