Sydney Scores Tina – The Tina Turner Musical - Noise11.com

Sydney Scores Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

by Paul Cashmere on August 2, 2022

in News

Tina, the Tina Turner Musical, will have its Australian premiere in Sydney in May 2023.

Tina Turner sent a message to Australia about the show. “Hello Sydney! I am so excited to be announcing that TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL will be opening in Sydney next year. Australia has always shared abundant love with me, going back to my early concerts in the late 70’s through the uplifting partnership with the National Rugby League. It is very special for me that we will be reunited. The joy, passion and message of resilience in my musical is so important now as ever. Thank you from the bottom my heart for welcoming me with open arms once again.”

Paul Dainty, co-producer of the event said in a statement, “I first heard about the possibility of a stage musical portraying Tina’s life 7 years ago and I immediately reached out to Tali Pelman at Stage Entertainment. At that point there was no script and no book however I was hooked on the idea of it. We have been on that journey ever since, and here we are today launching the Australian premiere in Sydney! Australians will love this theatrical masterpiece which tells the story of Tina’s life, of empowerment and success, and is ultimately the best music industry comeback story of all time.”

Tali Pelman said, “I know Australia is very close to Tina’s heart, so we are especially excited to announce our opening in Sydney. Our musical is about how Tina became not only the music icon we adore, but the woman who continues to motivate and inspire us today. Everything about Tina is unique – her heart, her story and of course her voice – and we can’t wait for Australians to experience her journey and her triumph through our show.”

‘Tina – The Tina Turner Musical’ will open at The Theatre Royal in Sydney in May 2023.

