Taj Farrant Joins Bradley Dorsey for The Beatles ‘Come Together’ - Noise11.com

Fun fact: Engelbert Humperdinck once had Jimi Hendrix play in his band. Bradley Dorsey is the son of Engelbert. On Bradley Dorsey’s new album ‘I’ve Got Dreams’ he has young Australian guitarist Taj Farrant playing guitar on an electrifying version of The Beatles ‘Come Together’. Bradley/Taj mirrors that once Engelbert/Jimi collaboration.

“It really does feel like that,” Bradley Dorsey tells Noise11. “I was so thrilled with Scott (Bradley’s brother) said Taj was interested in adding his flavour to ‘Come Together’. ‘Come Together’ itself is such a great song, a feelgood song. It wasn’t quite kicking enough for my liking. When he said ‘would you like Taj to maybe put his flavour’ I said ‘Yes’. The guy is an incredible young guitar player. He has played with some of the biggest legends (Santana, Rob Thomas) already. He put that together for me. He did a great job and I’m proud to have him on my album’.

Watch the Bradley Dorsey

Watch Bradley Dorsey featuring Taj Farrant ‘Come Together’:

Taj Farrant Noise11 interview:

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

