Takeoff Death Officially Listed As Homicide - Noise11.com

Migos star Takeoff died of gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

On Tuesday, the rapper – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was shot and killed outside of a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. He was 28.

Following an autopsy by scientists at the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, Takeoff’s primary cause of death was listed in a report as “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm”.

The Georgia native’s passing is being investigated as a homicide.

Two other people sustained injuries during the shooting and were transported to hospital.

Takeoff’s uncle/bandmate Quavo was present at the time of the incident but is believed to be fine.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Takeoff’s record label, Quality Control Music, claimed the star’s death was the result of a “stray bullet”.

“It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff,” they commented. “Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated.”

Migos, also featuring Quavos cousin Offset, rose to fame with their debut single Versace in 2013.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

