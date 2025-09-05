Tame Impala Announces Fifth Album ‘Deadbeat’, - Noise11.com

Kevin Parker has unveiled the next chapter in Tame Impala’s ever-evolving sonic journey with the announcement of his fifth full-length album, Deadbeat. The record is set to arrive on October 17 via Columbia Records, and it promises a fresh, euphoric exploration of club-infused psychedelia.

Yesterday, Parker also shared the album’s lead single, “Loser,” accompanied by a music video directed by Kristofski and featuring Stranger Things actor Joe Keery.

The track marks a bold step into a more direct, hypnotic, and rhythmically driven Tame Impala, giving fans a taste of the expansive, danceable soundscapes that Deadbeat will deliver.

Deadbeat draws heavily from Parker’s experiences within Western Australia’s rave culture and bush doof scene, transforming the Tame Impala project into what Parker describes as a “future primitive rave act.” The record reflects a celebration of immersive, communal music experiences while maintaining the introspective edge that has defined Parker’s songwriting for over a decade.

Conceived across various locations over the past several years, Deadbeat was largely recorded between Parker’s hometown of Fremantle and his Wave House studio in Injidup during the first half of 2025. Parker’s meticulous production style is on full display, yet the album also embraces spontaneity in ways that mark a subtle shift for the notoriously perfectionist artist. The result is a sound both minimal and textured, with a crispness and new tonal palette that make the album feel unmistakably contemporary while still deeply Tame Impala.

Vocally, Parker experiments more than ever, exploring a richer, more playful range. These choices complement the music’s hypnotic grooves and layered production, ensuring that Deadbeat is a record designed to be felt as much as heard.

While Parker’s previous album, The Slow Rush (2020), examined the broad sweep of time, Deadbeat zooms in on the minutiae of daily emotional life. Parker assumes the persona of a self-aware “loser,” trapped in repetitive patterns, using the music and dance floor as both self-enquiry and self-medication. The album’s euphoria is intentionally paired with introspection, turning rave culture into a lens for emotional and psychological exploration.

The recently released single “End of Summer” set the tone for this approach. The sprawling seven-minute track evokes the acid house summers of 1989, mid-90s free parties, and remote outback bush doofs, crafting an imagined history that feels both nostalgic and timeless. The accompanying visual narrative, directed by multi-disciplinary artist Julian Klincewicz, reinforces the music’s transcendent and communal energy.

Kevin Parker has long been celebrated as one of the most influential voices in modern music. As a multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, producer, mixer, and engineer, Parker has consistently forged a singular sound that defies genre boundaries. Over the last decade, Tame Impala has become synonymous with inventive, psychedelic pop and dance music, racking up a remarkable list of accolades along the way.

Parker has earned 13 ARIA Awards and 27 nominations in Australia, alongside a BRIT Award for Best International Band. He has received four GRAMMY nominations, winning for his collaboration with Justice on 2024’s “Neverender,” and has scored nominations for Billboard Music Awards and an American Music Award. Tame Impala has also achieved notable commercial success, including US Alternative Radio Top 10 hits with “Lost In Yesterday” and “Is It True,” while the iconic “The Less I Know The Better” has surpassed 2 billion streams globally.

