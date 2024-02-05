Taylor Swift Announces 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album At Grammy Awards - Noise11.com

Taylor Swift announced a new album ‘The Tortured Poets Apartment’ at the Grammy Awards while collecting her award for Best Pop Vocal Album.
The album will be released on 19 April 2024.
All’s fair in love and poetry… New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19 🤍https://t.co/WdrCmvLHyA
📷: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/CCPhmSZ2UD
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 5, 2024
Swift won the Best Pop Vocal Album category beating
Chemistry — Kelly Clarkson
Endless Summer Vacation — Miley Cyrus
Guts — Olivia Rodrigo
– (Subtract) — Ed Sheeran
