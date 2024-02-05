 Taylor Swift Announces 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album At Grammy Awards - Noise11.com
Taylor Swift Announces ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Album At Grammy Awards

by Paul Cashmere on February 5, 2024

in News

Taylor Swift announced a new album ‘The Tortured Poets Apartment’ at the Grammy Awards while collecting her award for Best Pop Vocal Album.

The album will be released on 19 April 2024.

Swift won the Best Pop Vocal Album category beating

Chemistry — Kelly Clarkson
Endless Summer Vacation — Miley Cyrus
Guts — Olivia Rodrigo
– (Subtract) — Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

