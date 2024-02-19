 Taylor Swift Describes 'Tortured Poets Department' As a "Life-Line" - Noise11.com
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift Describes ‘Tortured Poets Department’ As a “Life-Line”

by Music-News.com on February 20, 2024

in News

Taylor Swift has admitted her upcoming album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, was “really a lifeline for me”.

Swift – who split from her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn last year and re-recorded her early albums after a dispute over her not owning the rights to her masters – was reminded how much writing lyrics gets her “through” the ups and downs of life whilst making the follow-up to 2022’s ‘Midnights’ and confessed she was going through a lot.

Speaking to fans at her Melbourne Cricket Ground concert on Friday (16.02.24) she said “‘Tortured Poets’ is an album — I think more than any of my albums that I’ve ever made — I needed to make it. It was really a lifeline for me.”

She continued: “Just the things I was going through and the things I was writing about.

“It kind of reminded me of why songwriting is something that actually gets me through my life, and I never had an album where I needed songwriting more than I needed it on ‘Tortured Poets.’”

Displaying a different album cover on the screen behind her, she explained: “I wanted to show you something tonight because we’ve got an alternate cover to ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ that nobody has seen and there’s an exclusive song on this vinyl called ‘The Bolter.’”

Taylor added: “This is called ‘The Bolter Edition.’ Look at that cover, it’s so tortured [and] so poetic. I wanted to show that to you here in Melbourne because you’ve just been the best that you could possibly be.”

Taylor announced her 11th studio album whilst accepting the Album of the Year prize for ‘Midnights’ at the Grammy Awards earlier this month.

Swift later shared the 17-song tracklist for the upcoming collection with an image of herself alongside writing that said: “I love you, it’s ruining my life.

“From the desk of Taylor Swift.”

The record features two collaborations, with Post Malone and Florence and the Machine, ‘Fortnight’ and ‘Florida!!!’, respectively.

Taylor Swift at the MCG by Noise11

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Taylor Swift, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

