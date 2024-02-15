Taylor Swift vs The Beatles Ticket Price – Australian Bureau of Statistic Compares - Noise11.com

The Australian Bureau of Statistics has compared the cost of The Beatles 1964 Australian tour ticket to that of the 2024 Taylor Swift ticket price and there are some interesting facts.
Watch the Noise11 Taylor Swift interview:
The ABS posted, “Are Taylor Swift tickets worth it? Aussies paid up to $3.70 ($62.95 adjusted for inflation) to attend the Beatles concert 60 years ago in 1964, while Taylor Swift Eras tickets cost up to $1,249.90. There are significant differences between the two events including venue size, staging and length of the performance with the Beatles performing for around 30 minutes versus Taylor Swift’s 3+ hour show”.
Lets break that down even further. For The Beatles 30 minute show that $63 (inflation adjusted ticket) was actually an hourly rate of $126 per hour. Taylor Swift’s hourly rate becomes $22.80 per hour for the $80 ticket through to $357 per hour for the $1250 ticket.
The Beatles played 10 songs, Taylor plays 45. The Beatles cost $6.30 per song, Taylor costs $1.78 per songs performed for the $80 ticket through to $27.80 for the $1250 ticket.
Taylor Shift’s most recent show in Tokyo from 10 February 2024
Lover
Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince
Cruel Summer
The Man
You Need to Calm Down
Lover
The Archer
Fearless
Fearless
You Belong With Me
Love Story
evermore
’tis the damn season
willow
marjorie
champagne problems
tolerate it
reputation
…Ready for It?
Delicate
Don’t Blame Me
Look What You Made Me Do
Speak Now
Enchanted
Long Live
Red
Red – Intro
22
We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
I Knew You Were Trouble
All Too Well
folklore
seven
the 1
betty
the last great american dynasty
august
illicit affairs
my tears ricochet
cardigan
1989
Style
Blank Space
Shake It Off
Wildest Dreams
Bad Blood
Surprise Songs
Come In With the Rain
You’re on Your Own, Kid
Midnights
Lavender Haze
Anti‐Hero
Midnight Rain
Vigilante Shit
Bejeweled
Mastermind
Karma
The Beatles Melbourne Setlist 15 June 1964
I Saw Her Standing There
I Want to Hold Your Hand
You Can’t Do That
All My Loving
She Loves You
Till There Was You
Roll Over Beethoven
Can’t Buy Me Love
This Boy
Long Tall Sally
The Australian dates of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour kick off this Friday 16 February in Melbourne and Friday 23 February in Sydney with special guest artist, Sabrina Carpenter.
The shows are 16, 17 and 18 February in Melbourne and 23, 24, 25 and 26 February in Sydney.
