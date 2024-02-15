Taylor Swift vs The Beatles Ticket Price – Australian Bureau of Statistic Compares - Noise11.com

The Australian Bureau of Statistics has compared the cost of The Beatles 1964 Australian tour ticket to that of the 2024 Taylor Swift ticket price and there are some interesting facts.

The ABS posted, “Are Taylor Swift tickets worth it? Aussies paid up to $3.70 ($62.95 adjusted for inflation) to attend the Beatles concert 60 years ago in 1964, while Taylor Swift Eras tickets cost up to $1,249.90. There are significant differences between the two events including venue size, staging and length of the performance with the Beatles performing for around 30 minutes versus Taylor Swift’s 3+ hour show”.

Lets break that down even further. For The Beatles 30 minute show that $63 (inflation adjusted ticket) was actually an hourly rate of $126 per hour. Taylor Swift’s hourly rate becomes $22.80 per hour for the $80 ticket through to $357 per hour for the $1250 ticket.

The Beatles played 10 songs, Taylor plays 45. The Beatles cost $6.30 per song, Taylor costs $1.78 per songs performed for the $80 ticket through to $27.80 for the $1250 ticket.

Taylor Shift’s most recent show in Tokyo from 10 February 2024

Lover

Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince

Cruel Summer

The Man

You Need to Calm Down

Lover

The Archer

Fearless

Fearless

You Belong With Me

Love Story

evermore

’tis the damn season

willow

marjorie

champagne problems

tolerate it

reputation

…Ready for It?

Delicate

Don’t Blame Me

Look What You Made Me Do

Speak Now

Enchanted

Long Live

Red

Red – Intro

22

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

I Knew You Were Trouble

All Too Well

folklore

seven

the 1

betty

the last great american dynasty

august

illicit affairs

my tears ricochet

cardigan

1989

Style

Blank Space

Shake It Off

Wildest Dreams

Bad Blood

Surprise Songs

Come In With the Rain

You’re on Your Own, Kid

Midnights

Lavender Haze

Anti‐Hero

Midnight Rain

Vigilante Shit

Bejeweled

Mastermind

Karma

The Beatles Melbourne Setlist 15 June 1964

I Saw Her Standing There

I Want to Hold Your Hand

You Can’t Do That

All My Loving

She Loves You

Till There Was You

Roll Over Beethoven

Can’t Buy Me Love

This Boy

Long Tall Sally

The Australian dates of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour kick off this Friday 16 February in Melbourne and Friday 23 February in Sydney with special guest artist, Sabrina Carpenter.

The shows are 16, 17 and 18 February in Melbourne and 23, 24, 25 and 26 February in Sydney.

Noise11.com

