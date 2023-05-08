 Taylor Swift's Nashville Concert Delayed - Noise11.com
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman

Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman

Taylor Swift’s Nashville Concert Delayed

by Music-News.com on May 9, 2023

in News

Taylor Swift’s concert in Nashville, Tennessee was delayed by almost four hours on Sunday due to severe weather conditions.

Officials at the Nissan Stadium delayed the outdoor show due to a downpour and a threat of lightning in the area. Fans already at the stadium were asked to move inside to get out of the torrential rain, while those arriving at the venue were instructed to remain in their cars.

Taylor referenced the delay on social media as she reflected on her previous two nights at the stadium, writing, “(I) have been so moved by these beautiful, generous Nashville crowds!!!! I just can’t believe it. PS I know there’s talk of a rainy weather vibe tonight but I’m ready to play, see you sooon!!”

Around three-and-a-half hours later, Nissan Stadium officials quoted Taylor’s 2010 song Sparks Fly as they announced the show was ready to start.

“Drop everything now! Meet me in the pouring rain!” they tweeted. “Shelter in Place has officially been lifted! Fans, please start safely making your way to your seats. Once production wraps up, Taylor Swift will hit the stage!”

To make up for lost time, opening acts Phoebe Bridgers and Gracie Abrams did not perform their sets. According to reports, Taylor took to the stage around 10pm local time.

Video clips posted on social media showed that it continued to steadily rain throughout the three-hour concert, with Taylor’s hair and clothes looking visibly wet.

The show marked the singer’s third and final concert in Nashville. During her first show on Friday, she officially announced that her re-recording of her 2010 album Speak Now would be released on 7 July.

music-news.com

Taylor Swift, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

