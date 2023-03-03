 Technology Brings Eva Cassidy and the London Symphony Orchestra Together - Noise11.com
Eva Cassidy

Eva Cassidy

Technology Brings Eva Cassidy and the London Symphony Orchestra Together

by Paul Cashmere on March 3, 2023

in News

27 years after the passing of Eva Cassidy, her songs have been reimagined with the London Symphony Orchestra.

The album ‘I Can Only Be Me’ takes Eva’s voice as its starting point. Nine of the tracks have been produced by US arranging/production team of William Ross and Jochem van der Saag and eight have been arranged by British composer Christopher Willis.

‘She sang such a wide variety,’ says Willis. ‘The slow, melancholic songs, but also up-tempo things that she might have done with a big band and string section.’

‘Eva has a characteristic way of growing very big sometimes, getting very passionate, and then going very small. It’s one of the things that people react to so well. My arrangements had to match very closely what she’s doing, as they do when I’m working on animations and films.’

Eva Cassidy died on 2 November 1996 at age 32. The album marks what would have been her 60th birthday.

‘I Can Only Be Me’ is out this week.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Andrew Lloyd Webber
Andrew Lloyd Webber Has Composed The Music For Chuck III’s Coronation

Andrew Lloyd Webber has composed new music for King Charles' coronation.

February 19, 2023
Phantom of the Opera Josh Piterman photo by Daniel Boyd
Josh Piterman Is Heading From Phantom Of The Opera To Les Misérables

After 400 shows, Josh Piterman’s Phantom in Phantom of the Opera is coming to an end in Melbourne and he is off next to star in the West End production of Les Misérables.

February 18, 2023
Moby photo by Ros O'Gorman
Moby Popped Out A New Album On New Year’s Day

Moby released his new album ‘ambient23’ on New Year’s Day with little fanfare. Simply a social media post.

January 4, 2023
Time * Rone Suspends You In Time Above Flinders Street Station

Rone exhibitions have become one of the highlights of the Arts culture of Victoria.

November 1, 2022
The Piano Guys
The Piano Guys To Return To Australia in 2023

2023 will see the return of The Piano Guys to Australia.

October 21, 2022
Andre Rieu, Photo: Ros O'Gorman
Andre Rieu Reveals Plans For New Year Cinema Event

André Rieu is celebrating the New Year by bringing his Dublin concert to cinemas across the UK.

October 13, 2022
Emerson Lake and Palmer
Carl Palmer To “Reunite” Emerson, Lake & Palmer

Carl Palmer, the sole surviving member of prog-rock trio Emerson, Lake & Palmer, will reunite with his late former band members via technology for a tour.

September 7, 2022