Technology Brings Eva Cassidy and the London Symphony Orchestra Together - Noise11.com

27 years after the passing of Eva Cassidy, her songs have been reimagined with the London Symphony Orchestra.

The album ‘I Can Only Be Me’ takes Eva’s voice as its starting point. Nine of the tracks have been produced by US arranging/production team of William Ross and Jochem van der Saag and eight have been arranged by British composer Christopher Willis.

‘She sang such a wide variety,’ says Willis. ‘The slow, melancholic songs, but also up-tempo things that she might have done with a big band and string section.’

‘Eva has a characteristic way of growing very big sometimes, getting very passionate, and then going very small. It’s one of the things that people react to so well. My arrangements had to match very closely what she’s doing, as they do when I’m working on animations and films.’

Eva Cassidy died on 2 November 1996 at age 32. The album marks what would have been her 60th birthday.

‘I Can Only Be Me’ is out this week.

