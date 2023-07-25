 Ted Lasso Star Brett Goldstein Is Going On His First US Comedy Tour - Noise11.com

Brett Goldstein

Ted Lasso Star Brett Goldstein Is Going On His First US Comedy Tour

by Paul Cashmere on July 25, 2023

in News

Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent in the Apple+ comedy Ted Lasso, is about to go on his first ever American stand-up comedy tour.

Goldstein has done various comedy tours across the UK before landing his starring role in ‘Ted Lasso’. He has won two Primetime Emmy Awards for his role as Roy Kent, the second most famous Kent on TV after Clark.

Brett’s voice has also been heard in Robot Chicken and soon in the next Garfield movie.

Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life Tour Dates

Thursday, October 5, 2023 – Denver, CO – Buell Theatre

Friday, October 13, 2023 – Boston, MA – Boch Center – Wang Theatre

Thursday, October 19, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Northrop Memorial Auditorium

Thursday, November 2, 2023 – Sacramento, CA – Safe Credit Union Convention Center

Friday, November 10, 2023 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre* (already on sale with New York Comedy Festival)

Saturday, November 11, 2023 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre* (already on sale with New York Comedy Festival)

Sunday, November 12, 2023 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre* (already on sale with New York Comedy Festival)

Thursday, November 16, 2023 – Washington, DC – DAR Constitution Hall

Thursday, November 30, 2023 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium

*Not a Live Nation Date

