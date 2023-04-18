 Teddy Swims To Tour Australia and New Zealand in August - Noise11.com
Teddy Swims

Teddy Swims

Teddy Swims To Tour Australia and New Zealand in August

by Paul Cashmere on April 18, 2023

in News

Jaten Dimsdale (aka Teddy Swims) will perform in Australia and New Zealand in August, 2023.

The Atlanta singer songwriter only released his first major label song ‘Picky’ in 2020.

Prior to signing with Warner Music, Teddy was uploading covers to YouTube.

In the USA he has appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Today, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Ellen, The Late Late Show With James Corden, and Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and collaborated with Meghan Trainor, ILLENIUM, MK, and BURNS.

TEDDY SWIMS
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND
AUGUST 2023

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE
via frontiertouring.com/teddyswims
Runs 24 hours from: Thursday 20 April (10am local time)
or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Begins: Monday 24 April (10am local time)

Friday 18 August
Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD

Saturday 19 August
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Tuesday 22 August
Astor Theatre | Perth, WA

Thursday 24 August
Hindley Street Music Hall | Adelaide, SA

Friday 25 August
Forum Melbourne | Melbourne, VIC

Monday 28 August
Auckland Town Hall | Auckland, NZ

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Hollywood Vampires
Hollywood Vampires Premiere ‘My Generation’ Video

The Hollywood Vampires, featuring Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, Joe Perry of Aerosmith and Tommy Hendriksen of Alice's band with guest Duff McLagan of Guns 'n Roses, have released a video for 'My Generation' from their upcoming 'Live In Rio' album.

22 hours ago
Cub Sport Jesus At A Gay Bar
Australian Album Chart: Cub Sport ‘Jesus At A Gay Bar’ Is Number One

Scoring the first Australian performed No.1 Album of 2023 is Brisbane act Cub Sport with their fifth studio set.

1 day ago
Halsey
Halsey Departs Capitol Records

Halsey has split from Capitol Records after an eight-year partnership.

3 days ago
Nicki Minaj
Nicky Minaj To Voice Animated Character

Nicki Minaj is set to voice the lead role in upcoming animated series Lady Danger.

5 days ago
Fenn Wilson Honey Hates Death Ghazals
Fenn Wilson Dedicates New Album To His Late Father Australian Blues Musician Chris Wilson

Fenn Wilson used his time in the studio recording ‘Honey Dates Death/Ghazals’ as a healing process following the death of his father, Australian blues guitarist Chris Wilson, in 2019.

5 days ago
Jane Barnes photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Jane Barnes Band To Take The Show On The Road

Jane Barnes is taking the Jane Barnes Band on the road with shows at this stage for New South Wales only.

6 days ago
Melanie Martinez Portals
Australian Album Chart: Melanie Martinez ‘PORTALS’ Is Number One

The third studio album for American artist Melanie Martinez called "PORTALS" debuts at the top in Australia this week.

April 11, 2023