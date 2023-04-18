Teddy Swims To Tour Australia and New Zealand in August - Noise11.com

Jaten Dimsdale (aka Teddy Swims) will perform in Australia and New Zealand in August, 2023.

The Atlanta singer songwriter only released his first major label song ‘Picky’ in 2020.

Prior to signing with Warner Music, Teddy was uploading covers to YouTube.

In the USA he has appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Today, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Ellen, The Late Late Show With James Corden, and Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and collaborated with Meghan Trainor, ILLENIUM, MK, and BURNS.

TEDDY SWIMS

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND

AUGUST 2023

Friday 18 August

Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD

Saturday 19 August

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Tuesday 22 August

Astor Theatre | Perth, WA

Thursday 24 August

Hindley Street Music Hall | Adelaide, SA

Friday 25 August

Forum Melbourne | Melbourne, VIC

Monday 28 August

Auckland Town Hall | Auckland, NZ

