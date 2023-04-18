Teddy Swims To Tour Australia and New Zealand in August - Noise11.com

Jaten Dimsdale (aka Teddy Swims) will perform in Australia and New Zealand in August, 2023.
The Atlanta singer songwriter only released his first major label song ‘Picky’ in 2020.
Prior to signing with Warner Music, Teddy was uploading covers to YouTube.
In the USA he has appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Today, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Ellen, The Late Late Show With James Corden, and Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and collaborated with Meghan Trainor, ILLENIUM, MK, and BURNS.
FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE
Runs 24 hours from: Thursday 20 April (10am local time)
or until pre-sale allocation exhausted
GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Begins: Monday 24 April (10am local time)
Friday 18 August
Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD
Saturday 19 August
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW
Tuesday 22 August
Astor Theatre | Perth, WA
Thursday 24 August
Hindley Street Music Hall | Adelaide, SA
Friday 25 August
Forum Melbourne | Melbourne, VIC
Monday 28 August
Auckland Town Hall | Auckland, NZ
