Tex Perkins Premieres ‘(I Wanna Be) Close To You’ Video - Noise11.com

Tex Perkins and the Fat Rubber Band has a new song ‘(I Wanna Be) Close To You)’ and an explanation for the song.
Tex says the song is “A celebratory declaration of loving lustful intent and is as catchy as Covid. Fresh flesh for the feast. Enjoy!”
‘(I Wanna Be) Close To You)’ is another preview of the forthcoming album ‘Other World’ dur 10 February 2023.
Tex Perkins and the Fat Rubber Band will play:
SAT FEB 4 – **FACTORY THEATRE, Sydney NSW
SAT FEB 11 – **THE TRIFFID, Brisbane QLD
SUN FEB 12 – **MIAMI MARKETTA, Gold Coast QLD
FRI FEB 17 – **MELBOURNE RECITAL CENTRE, Melbourne VIC
SAT FEB 25 – ▲GLEN EIRA COMMUNITY FESTIVAL, Glen Eira VIC
FRI MAR 3 – ▲STIRLING ARMS HOTEL, Guildford WA
SAT MAR 4 -▲RAVENSWOOD HOTEL, Mandurah WA
SUN MAR 5 – ▲AUGUSTA RIVER FESTIVAL, Margaret River WA
THU MAR 23 – ▲BRUNSWICK BALLROOM, Melbourne VIC
FRI MAR 24 – ▲ANGLESEA MEMORIAL HALL, Anglesea VIC
SAT MAR 25 – ▲THE GOV, Adelaide SA
FRIDAY MARCH 31 – ● GERRINGONG TOWN HALL, Gerringong NSW
** Tex Perkins & The Fat Rubber Band w/ Tim Rogers & The Twin Set + Lucie Thorne
▲ Tex Perkins & The Fat Rubber Band
●Tex Perkins & Matt Walker
