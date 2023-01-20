Tex Perkins Premieres ‘(I Wanna Be) Close To You’ Video - Noise11.com

Tex Perkins and the Fat Rubber Band has a new song ‘(I Wanna Be) Close To You)’ and an explanation for the song.

Tex says the song is “A celebratory declaration of loving lustful intent and is as catchy as Covid. Fresh flesh for the feast. Enjoy!”

‘(I Wanna Be) Close To You)’ is another preview of the forthcoming album ‘Other World’ dur 10 February 2023.

Tex Perkins and the Fat Rubber Band will play:

SAT FEB 4 – **FACTORY THEATRE, Sydney NSW

SAT FEB 11 – **THE TRIFFID, Brisbane QLD

SUN FEB 12 – **MIAMI MARKETTA, Gold Coast QLD

FRI FEB 17 – **MELBOURNE RECITAL CENTRE, Melbourne VIC

SAT FEB 25 – ▲GLEN EIRA COMMUNITY FESTIVAL, Glen Eira VIC

FRI MAR 3 – ▲STIRLING ARMS HOTEL, Guildford WA

SAT MAR 4 -▲RAVENSWOOD HOTEL, Mandurah WA

SUN MAR 5 – ▲AUGUSTA RIVER FESTIVAL, Margaret River WA

THU MAR 23 – ▲BRUNSWICK BALLROOM, Melbourne VIC

FRI MAR 24 – ▲ANGLESEA MEMORIAL HALL, Anglesea VIC

SAT MAR 25 – ▲THE GOV, Adelaide SA

FRIDAY MARCH 31 – ● GERRINGONG TOWN HALL, Gerringong NSW

** Tex Perkins & The Fat Rubber Band w/ Tim Rogers & The Twin Set + Lucie Thorne

▲ Tex Perkins & The Fat Rubber Band

●Tex Perkins & Matt Walker

