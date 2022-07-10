Tex Perkins Sentenced To One Night In Fremantle Prison - Noise11.com

Tex Perkins has been sentenced to perform his ‘The Man In Black’ show at Fremantle Prison for one night in October.
In passing sentence, judges Duane McDonald and John Zaccaria have agreed to have Perkins released into their custody on 8 October 2022. Judge McDonald previously sentenced the serial performer Perkins to Fremantle Prison exactly six years to the day he will return to the jail.
Tex Perkins, one of Australia’s most notorious performers, has also done time at Fannie Bay Gaol in the Northern Territory, Maitland Prison and Cockatoo Island in New South Wales, Old Adelaide Gaol, Old Bendigo Gaol and Port Arthur.
EX PERKINS, THE MAN IN BLACK
FREMANTLE PRISON, FREMANTLE WA
Saturday 8th October 2022
Gates open from 6.00pm
18+ event
Tickets on sale Thursday 14th July at 10.00am (Perth time)
Tickets are available at:
www.ticketmaster.com.au
