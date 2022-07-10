Tex Perkins Sentenced To One Night In Fremantle Prison - Noise11.com

Tex Perkins has been sentenced to perform his ‘The Man In Black’ show at Fremantle Prison for one night in October.

In passing sentence, judges Duane McDonald and John Zaccaria have agreed to have Perkins released into their custody on 8 October 2022. Judge McDonald previously sentenced the serial performer Perkins to Fremantle Prison exactly six years to the day he will return to the jail.

Tex Perkins, one of Australia’s most notorious performers, has also done time at Fannie Bay Gaol in the Northern Territory, Maitland Prison and Cockatoo Island in New South Wales, Old Adelaide Gaol, Old Bendigo Gaol and Port Arthur.

EX PERKINS, THE MAN IN BLACK

FREMANTLE PRISON, FREMANTLE WA

Saturday 8th October 2022

Gates open from 6.00pm

18+ event

Tickets on sale Thursday 14th July at 10.00am (Perth time)

Tickets are available at:

www.ticketmaster.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

