Thank God That Piece Of Shit The Idol Has Finished - Noise11.com

Thank God That Piece Of Shit The Idol Has Finished

by Paul Cashmere on July 4, 2023

in News

WTFing Fuck was The Weeknd (aka Abel Tesfaye) thinking when he made that piece of shit ‘The Idol’.

What is meant to be a story about the music industry is so out of touch it is hard to believe someone from inside made it.

The story is all over the place. Stars Wars is more believable than this rubbish. And what was that ending all about? Lilly-Rose Depp’s character Joselyn (the pop star) finally comes to understand Tesfaye’s character Tedros is a conman, has him removed from her house only for him to return to one of her shows and they live happily ever after?

What was with Xander (played by Australian pop star Troye Sivan) who is humiliated by Tedros in one episode and is best mates in the next? Where was the continuity?

What was with Hank Azaria’s Israeli accent? He can’t be Apu in The Simpsons anymore because that is now offensive but he can be Jewish Chaim complete with accent and Rolls Royce?

Why did Jane Adams agree to be in this rubbish. One of the few real talents in the show is putting her name to this crap?

And what the fuck was those butchered versions of John Lennon’s ‘Jealous Guy’ by Tesfaye and worse still George Harrison’s ‘My Sweet Lord’ even allowed in this rubbish. Were the estates of Lennon and Harrison just in a good mood when the request come through or did someone at Publishing fuck up?

‘The Idol’ must go down in television history as one of the worst shows ever made. Not that The Weeknd cares. He’ll get a few hits out of it. Yes, I didn’t watch all five episodes but only because after Episode one it was like a car crash and we were all waiting for the bodies to be pulled out of the wreck. Sadly, it was a massacre. There were no survivors.

