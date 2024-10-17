 The Angels Announce Trilogy of Rock One-Off Show At Selinas - Noise11.com
The Angels play Palms Crown Casino on Friday 27 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Angels play Palms Crown Casino on Friday 27 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Angels Announce Trilogy of Rock One-Off Show At Selinas

by Paul Cashmere on October 17, 2024

in News

The Angels, Dragon and Mi-Sex perform The Trilogy of Rock show at the legendary Selinas at Sydney’s Coogee Bay Hotel in 2025.

All three bands performed at Selinas in their formative years in the 70s and 80s.

“We’ve done so many great gigs with Dragon and Mi-Sex over the years, so we can’t wait to join forces again at one of our all-time favourite venues,” Angels co-fuunder John Brewster says.

Rick Brewster says, “Anyone who remembers the Bondi Lifesaver, the Stagedoor Tavern and countless other famous Sydney venues from the 70’s and 80’s will have fond memories of Selina’s. It has always proudly hosted the best rock acts in the country, setting Coogee Bay Beach alive with loud music till the early hours of the morning. The Angels have played so many wild shows there, and we’re excited to be returning after many years with very special guests Dragon, Misex and Disgraceland. Let The Night Roll On!”

Trilogy of Rock. February 15, 2025, Selina’s.

Tickets on sale now at https://moshtix.com.au/v2/event/the-angels-trilogy-of-rock/170073?skin=SelinasVenue

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Alan Mansfield and Sharon O'Neill from Sharons Facebook Page
Dragon’s Alan Mansfield Dies At Age 72

Alan Mansfield, keyboard player for Dragon, has died at age 72.

2 hours ago
Rolling Stones Its Only Rock and Roll, music news, noise11.com
The Rolling Stones 12th Album ‘It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll’ Turns 50

This week marks the 50th anniversary of the release of the 12th Rolling Stones album ‘It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll’.

5 hours ago
Queen 1 box
Brian May Unboxes ‘Queen 1’

The next box set from Queen is the debut album ‘Queen’, now called ‘Queen 1’.

6 hours ago
Talking Heads on Jeopardy
Talking Heads Becomes A Jeopardy Category

Talking Heads have become culturally significant. They have become their own category in an episode of Jeopardy, aired this week in the USA.

7 hours ago
Atomic The Songs Of Blondie
Victor Stranges Next Tribute Is ‘Atomic: The Songs of Blondie’

After performing the songs of Elvis Costello for the last couple of years in Melbourne, Victor Stranges next musical tribute will be ‘Atomic: The Songs of Blondie’.

24 hours ago
Gilbert O'Sullivan
Gilbert O’Sullivan To Return To Australia in 2025

Gilbert O’Sullivan is coming back to Australia in April 2025 for his first Australian shows since 2018.

1 day ago
Midnight Oil play the Bowl on their Great Circle Tour 2017 Monday 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Midnight Oil’s Rob Hirst Honors Pintupi Nine with ‘Sugar In the Tea’

Midnight Oil co-founder Rob Hirst has written ‘Sugar In the Tea’ about the Puntupi Nine, who were considered Australia’s “lost tribe”.

1 day ago