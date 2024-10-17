The Angels Announce Trilogy of Rock One-Off Show At Selinas - Noise11.com

The Angels, Dragon and Mi-Sex perform The Trilogy of Rock show at the legendary Selinas at Sydney’s Coogee Bay Hotel in 2025.

All three bands performed at Selinas in their formative years in the 70s and 80s.

“We’ve done so many great gigs with Dragon and Mi-Sex over the years, so we can’t wait to join forces again at one of our all-time favourite venues,” Angels co-fuunder John Brewster says.

Rick Brewster says, “Anyone who remembers the Bondi Lifesaver, the Stagedoor Tavern and countless other famous Sydney venues from the 70’s and 80’s will have fond memories of Selina’s. It has always proudly hosted the best rock acts in the country, setting Coogee Bay Beach alive with loud music till the early hours of the morning. The Angels have played so many wild shows there, and we’re excited to be returning after many years with very special guests Dragon, Misex and Disgraceland. Let The Night Roll On!”

Trilogy of Rock. February 15, 2025, Selina’s.

Tickets on sale now at https://moshtix.com.au/v2/event/the-angels-trilogy-of-rock/170073?skin=SelinasVenue

