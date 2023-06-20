The Angels Are Heading To Their 50th Anniversary in 2024 - Noise11.com

The Angels have the big Five-Ohhh coming up in 2024 but the exact date is a bit rubbery.

The Angels co-founder John Brewster tells Noise11.com, “We started around March or April 1974 when we decided (to end) the Moonshine Jug and String Band. It was actually a very successful band in Adelaide, pulling big crowds. When we started writing songs we realised it didn’t work for a jug band. I reckon we started very unsuccessfully in March or April 1974”.

The first support the newly named Keystone Angels got was with comedy act Cheech & Chong. “It was the first gig we were offered,” John said. They wanted the Jug Band but we said, ‘no we are the Keystone Angels now’. So we did the Thebarton Theatre with Cheech & Chong. The audience absolutely hated us. They threw Minties at us. The Minties were nice”.

It was then the band went on the road. “We got into my EH Holden station wagon and started driving around Australia for four years just doing gigs wherever we could get them. One of the things we can be really proud of in The Angels is that we have always cared about being live in front of audiences. That’s how you do it. That’s how you write songs. You will always write a better song if you put it on stage and if you get a blank response you go and write another song. The entertainment factor was always a big thing for us”.

The break came when the guys from AC/DC befriended them and out a good world in at Alberts Records. “Then we signed with Harry Vanda and George Young, with thanks to the guys in AC/DC, mainly Malcolm Young and Bon Scott, they were the two who approached Vanda & Young. Through them we learned the significance of entertainment. Doc was great example of that. Dave Gleeson was also a great example of that”.

Watch the complete interview with John Brewster and Nick Norton:

THE ANGELS ORCHESTRATED – SYMPHONY OF ANGELS

FINAL 2 SYMPHONY OF ANGELS SHOWS FEATURING DAVE GLEESON

Friday 23rd June – Palais Theatre, St Kilda

www.theangels.com.au/symphony-23-melbourne

Friday 30th June – Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide

www.theangels.com.au/symphony-23-adelaide

Plus Four Extra Festival Shows Featuring Dave Gleeson

Wed 5th Jul – Big Red Bash

Fri 11th Aug – Mt Isa Rodeo

Fri 18th Aug – Mundi Mundi Bash

Sun 27th Aug – Gympie Muster

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

