The Angels Give Dave Gleeson Award for Services To The Band - Noise11.com

What do you call it when you get an award from The Angels? We can’t call him Sir David Gleeson, maybe Saint David Gleeson would be appropriate?
Dave Gleeson has played his final show as lead singer of The Angels and his work has been honored by the band.
In a post on their socials, The Angels wrote, “Tonight The Angels were celebrating the good times they have shared with singer Dave Gleeson for the last twelve years. After his final performance with The Angels (Official) this evening at Gympie Muster, Gleeson and the band are parting company best of friends as he moves towards creating some other new highlights in his extensive career. Not wanting him to forget their gratitude the Brewster’s and Nick Norton presented Dave with a very special Service Recognition Award… straight to the pool room! Thanks Dave from all in the band as well as the fans who have absolutely enjoyed your performances!”.
Nick Norton, the drummer for the band since 2011, is the new lead singer. Tom Brewster, John Brewster’s son is the new drummer for the band. The Angels now has two sets of Brewster brothers with co-founders John and Rick Brewster and John’s two sons Tom and Sam.
With the new line-up in place, The Angels have announced a new tour to mark 50 years as a band.
THE ANGELS 50 YEARS IN THE MAKING NATIONAL TOUR
Tickets on sale now via theangels.com.au
2023
Fri 1 Sep Miami Marketta, Gold Coast, QLD
Fri 6 Oct The Bridgeway Hotel, Adelaide SA
Sat 7 Oct Village Green Hotel, Mulgrave VIC
Fri 13 Oct Shoal Bay Country Club, Shoal Bay NSW
Sat 14 Oct Taren Point Hotel, Taren Point NSW
Fri 20 Oct Paddo RSL, Paddington NSW
Sat 21 Oct Toronto Hotel, Toronto NSW
Fri 27 Oct Hamilton Hotel, Hamilton QLD
Sat 28 Oct Racehorse Hotel, Booval QLD
Thu 2 Nov Prince Of Wales, Bunbury WA
Fri 3 Nov Port Beach Brewery, Fremantle WA
Sat 4 Nov Charles Hotel, Perth WA
Fri 10 Nov Doyalson RSL, Doyalson NSW
Sat 11 Nov Central Hotel, Shellharbour NSW
Fri 17 Nov Kingscliff Beach Hotel, Kingscliff NSW
Sat 18 Nov Kings Beach Tavern, Kings Beach QLD
Fri 24 Nov The Bridge Hotel, Rozelle NSW
2024
Fri 5 Jan Beenleigh Tavern, Gold Coast QLD
Sat 6 Jan The Triffid, Brisbane QLD
Sun 7 Jan Twin Towns, Tweed Heads, NSW
Thurs 11 Jan Ballina RSL, Ballina NSW
Fri 12 Jan South West Rocks Country Club, South West Rocks NSW
Sat 13 Jan Laurieton Ex Services, Laurieton NSW
Fri 19 Jan Castle Hill RSL, Castle Hill NSW
Sat 20 Jan Bathurst Panthers, Bathurst NSW
Thurs 25 Jan Torquay Hotel, Torquay VIC
Fri 26 Jan Corner Hotel, Richmond VIC
Sat 27 Jan Commercial Hotel, South Morang, VIC
Fri 2 Feb Shearwater Resort, Tas
Sat 3 Feb Scammander Beach Resort, Tas
Sun 4 Feb Longley Hotel, Tas
Fri 9 Feb Bridge Hotel, Sydney, NSW
Sat 10 Feb Bridge Hotel, Sydney, NSW
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE