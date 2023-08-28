The Angels Give Dave Gleeson Award for Services To The Band - Noise11.com

What do you call it when you get an award from The Angels? We can’t call him Sir David Gleeson, maybe Saint David Gleeson would be appropriate?

Dave Gleeson has played his final show as lead singer of The Angels and his work has been honored by the band.

In a post on their socials, The Angels wrote, “Tonight The Angels were celebrating the good times they have shared with singer Dave Gleeson for the last twelve years. After his final performance with The Angels (Official) this evening at Gympie Muster, Gleeson and the band are parting company best of friends as he moves towards creating some other new highlights in his extensive career. Not wanting him to forget their gratitude the Brewster’s and Nick Norton presented Dave with a very special Service Recognition Award… straight to the pool room! Thanks Dave from all in the band as well as the fans who have absolutely enjoyed your performances!”.

Nick Norton, the drummer for the band since 2011, is the new lead singer. Tom Brewster, John Brewster’s son is the new drummer for the band. The Angels now has two sets of Brewster brothers with co-founders John and Rick Brewster and John’s two sons Tom and Sam.

With the new line-up in place, The Angels have announced a new tour to mark 50 years as a band.

THE ANGELS 50 YEARS IN THE MAKING NATIONAL TOUR

Tickets on sale now via theangels.com.au

2023

Fri 1 Sep Miami Marketta, Gold Coast, QLD

Fri 6 Oct The Bridgeway Hotel, Adelaide SA

Sat 7 Oct Village Green Hotel, Mulgrave VIC

Fri 13 Oct Shoal Bay Country Club, Shoal Bay NSW

Sat 14 Oct Taren Point Hotel, Taren Point NSW

Fri 20 Oct Paddo RSL, Paddington NSW

Sat 21 Oct Toronto Hotel, Toronto NSW

Fri 27 Oct Hamilton Hotel, Hamilton QLD

Sat 28 Oct Racehorse Hotel, Booval QLD

Thu 2 Nov Prince Of Wales, Bunbury WA

Fri 3 Nov Port Beach Brewery, Fremantle WA

Sat 4 Nov Charles Hotel, Perth WA

Fri 10 Nov Doyalson RSL, Doyalson NSW

Sat 11 Nov Central Hotel, Shellharbour NSW

Fri 17 Nov Kingscliff Beach Hotel, Kingscliff NSW

Sat 18 Nov Kings Beach Tavern, Kings Beach QLD

Fri 24 Nov The Bridge Hotel, Rozelle NSW

2024

Fri 5 Jan Beenleigh Tavern, Gold Coast QLD

Sat 6 Jan The Triffid, Brisbane QLD

Sun 7 Jan Twin Towns, Tweed Heads, NSW

Thurs 11 Jan Ballina RSL, Ballina NSW

Fri 12 Jan South West Rocks Country Club, South West Rocks NSW

Sat 13 Jan Laurieton Ex Services, Laurieton NSW

Fri 19 Jan Castle Hill RSL, Castle Hill NSW

Sat 20 Jan Bathurst Panthers, Bathurst NSW

Thurs 25 Jan Torquay Hotel, Torquay VIC

Fri 26 Jan Corner Hotel, Richmond VIC

Sat 27 Jan Commercial Hotel, South Morang, VIC

Fri 2 Feb Shearwater Resort, Tas

Sat 3 Feb Scammander Beach Resort, Tas

Sun 4 Feb Longley Hotel, Tas

Fri 9 Feb Bridge Hotel, Sydney, NSW

Sat 10 Feb Bridge Hotel, Sydney, NSW

