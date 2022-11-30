The B-52’s Become A Vegas Act - Noise11.com

The B-52’s are heading to Vegas for a residency with the Venetian being turned into the Love Shack.

The B-52’s announced:

Friends and fans of Planet Earth: Announcing our LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY at the beautiful Venetian Theatre. While it is true our touring days are ending soon in Georgia, we invite you to join us in the entertainment capital of the universe…Vegas!!

Let’s do this!

B-52’s Vegas dates are:

May 5, 6, 10, 12, 13

August 25, 26, 30

September 2, 3

The B-52’s formed in Athens, Georgia in 1976 and were soon playing the likes of CBGBs and Maxs Kansas City over what then would have been the land of the crooner in Las Vegas.

1970s Vegas was still the domain of Elvis, Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr.

B-52’s singer Fred Schneider is 71 now and Kate Pierson is 74. In 1976 when The B-52’s started, Sinatra was 63.

The Las Vegas residency is part of The B-52’s Farewell Tour.

