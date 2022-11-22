 The Badloves Sign With Golden Robot Records - Noise11.com
Michael Spiby of The Badloves

Michael Spiby of The Badloves

The Badloves Sign With Golden Robot Records

by Paul Cashmere on November 22, 2022

in News

The Badloves are the latest signing with Golden Robot Records and new music is on the way for 2023.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have one of the most iconic bands in the country on our roster. This is significant timing for The Badloves, with a real air of celebration – get ready for some special releases coming out in 2023′ says Mikela Meli, General Manager at Golden Robot Global Entertainment Group.

The immediate plan is to record in December. A converted church has been designated as the studio of choice and a successor to 2016’s live ‘Raw Honey’ will surface next year. For the last studio album from The Badloves we have to crank up the DeLoreon for 1995.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

SAT 26 NOV – Birds Basement – Melbourne, VIC
SUN 4 DEC – Newport Bowling Club – Newport, VIC
SAT 10 DEC – Summerfield Winery – Moonambel, VIC
THU 26 JAN – Festival of Sails – Geelong, VIC
FRI 10 MAR – Port Fairy Folk Festival – Port Fairy, VIC
SAT 11 MAR – Port Fairy Folk Festival – Port Fairy, VIC
SUN 5 NOV – Sanguine Estate Winery – Heathcote, VIC
SAT 28 JAN – Tallagandra Hill Winery – Gundaroo, NSW
SUN 29 JAN – Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House – Corunna, NSW
FRI 3 FEB – Avoca Beach Theatre – Avoca Beach, NSW
SAT 18 MAR – Camelot Lounge – Marrickville, NSW
SUN 19 MAR – Lizottes – Newcastle, NSW
SUN 2 APR – Phillip Island Winery – Phillip Island, SA

