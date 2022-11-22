The Badloves Sign With Golden Robot Records - Noise11.com

The Badloves are the latest signing with Golden Robot Records and new music is on the way for 2023.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have one of the most iconic bands in the country on our roster. This is significant timing for The Badloves, with a real air of celebration – get ready for some special releases coming out in 2023′ says Mikela Meli, General Manager at Golden Robot Global Entertainment Group.

The immediate plan is to record in December. A converted church has been designated as the studio of choice and a successor to 2016’s live ‘Raw Honey’ will surface next year. For the last studio album from The Badloves we have to crank up the DeLoreon for 1995.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

SAT 26 NOV – Birds Basement – Melbourne, VIC

SUN 4 DEC – Newport Bowling Club – Newport, VIC

SAT 10 DEC – Summerfield Winery – Moonambel, VIC

THU 26 JAN – Festival of Sails – Geelong, VIC

FRI 10 MAR – Port Fairy Folk Festival – Port Fairy, VIC

SAT 11 MAR – Port Fairy Folk Festival – Port Fairy, VIC

SUN 5 NOV – Sanguine Estate Winery – Heathcote, VIC

SAT 28 JAN – Tallagandra Hill Winery – Gundaroo, NSW

SUN 29 JAN – Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House – Corunna, NSW

FRI 3 FEB – Avoca Beach Theatre – Avoca Beach, NSW

SAT 18 MAR – Camelot Lounge – Marrickville, NSW

SUN 19 MAR – Lizottes – Newcastle, NSW

SUN 2 APR – Phillip Island Winery – Phillip Island, SA

