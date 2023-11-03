 The Beatles Now and Then Video Is A Stunning Production By Sir Peter Jackson - Noise11.com

Beatles Now and Then

The Beatles Now and Then Video Is A Stunning Production By Sir Peter Jackson

by Paul Cashmere on November 4, 2023

in News

By now you have heard the new Beatles song ‘Now and Then’. The video has now arrived.

The music video for The Beatles ‘Now and Then’ was produced by New Zealand filmmaker Sir Peter Jackson, producer of the Get Back documentary and the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Peter describes finding “a collection of unseen outtakes in the vault, where the Beatles are relaxed, funny and rather candid. We wove humour into some footage shot in 2023. The result is pretty nutty and provided the video with much needed balance between the sad and the funny.”

“I realised we needed the imagination of every viewer to create their own personal moment of farewell to The Beatles.”

The video itself is production wizardry from Sir Peter. The images reunite the surviving Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr with their late co-founders John Lennon and George Harrison.

The song comes a from John Lennon demo cassette, recorded in 1978. Jackson’s technology allowed John’s voice to be isolated and the new song to be built up around it with Paul and Ringo creating new music and George’s parts used from the aborted 1994 sessions from the Anthology sessions.

Giles Martin pieced the audio together with Sir Peter Jackson overlaying the images for the video.

Watch the music video:

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Palace of the King
Palace of The King Deliver Another New Track ‘Tear It Down’

Palace of the King have another new song for 2024 with ‘Tear It Down’ added to the catalogue and contributing to the next album.

2 days ago
The Songbirds
The SongBirds To Play Australian Shows In 2024

Erica Canales, Gaby Moreno and Dannielle De Andrea (aka The SongBirds) will perform their own shows in Australia in March 2024, as well as their four days of performances at the Port Fairy Folk Festival.

2 days ago
Elly May Barnes
Elly May Barnes Signs To ABC Records

Elly May Barnes, the youngest daughter and Jimmy and Jane Barnes, has been signed to ABC Records.

5 days ago
Chris Shiflett of Foo Fighters photo by Ros O'Gorman
Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett To Play Solo Shows In Sydney and Melbourne

Chris Shiflett of Foo Fighters will spend his days off in Melbourne and Sydney performing his own shows inbetween Foo Fighters gigs.

October 24, 2023
Adele 30
Adele Extends Vegas Residency

Adele has extended her Las Vegas residency "one last time".

October 23, 2023
The Rolling Stones 2023 photo supplied Universal Music
The Rolling Stones Play Secret Club Show In New York City

The Rolling Stones performed a one-off secret show at the Racket Club at 431 West 16th Street in New York City tonight (19 October, 2023). Only 650 invited guests were in the audience.

October 20, 2023
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Thanks Fans For Going To Her Movie

Taylor Swift has thanked her fans for their "joyful" response to her The Eras Tour concert film.

October 20, 2023