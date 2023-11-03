The Beatles Now and Then Video Is A Stunning Production By Sir Peter Jackson - Noise11.com

By now you have heard the new Beatles song ‘Now and Then’. The video has now arrived.

The music video for The Beatles ‘Now and Then’ was produced by New Zealand filmmaker Sir Peter Jackson, producer of the Get Back documentary and the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Peter describes finding “a collection of unseen outtakes in the vault, where the Beatles are relaxed, funny and rather candid. We wove humour into some footage shot in 2023. The result is pretty nutty and provided the video with much needed balance between the sad and the funny.”

“I realised we needed the imagination of every viewer to create their own personal moment of farewell to The Beatles.”

The video itself is production wizardry from Sir Peter. The images reunite the surviving Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr with their late co-founders John Lennon and George Harrison.

The song comes a from John Lennon demo cassette, recorded in 1978. Jackson’s technology allowed John’s voice to be isolated and the new song to be built up around it with Paul and Ringo creating new music and George’s parts used from the aborted 1994 sessions from the Anthology sessions.

Giles Martin pieced the audio together with Sir Peter Jackson overlaying the images for the video.

Watch the music video:

