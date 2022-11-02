 The Beatles Premiere Video For ‘I’m Only Sleeping’ - Noise11.com
The Beatles Revolver box

The Beatles Premiere Video For ‘I’m Only Sleeping’

by Paul Cashmere on November 2, 2022

in News

The Beatles have premiered the first ever video for ‘I’m Only Sleeping’ from the ‘Revolver’ album.

For this video artist and director Em Cooper “explored the space between dreaming and wakefulness, working on an animation rostrum on sheets of celluloid. She painted every frame individually in oil-paint, a labourious process which took many months”.

Earlier videos were released for ‘Taxman’ and ‘Eleanor Rigby’

The expanded five-disc edition of ‘Revolver’ was released on 28 October.

