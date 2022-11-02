The Beatles Premiere Video For ‘I’m Only Sleeping’ - Noise11.com

The Beatles have premiered the first ever video for ‘I’m Only Sleeping’ from the ‘Revolver’ album.

For this video artist and director Em Cooper “explored the space between dreaming and wakefulness, working on an animation rostrum on sheets of celluloid. She painted every frame individually in oil-paint, a labourious process which took many months”.

Earlier videos were released for ‘Taxman’ and ‘Eleanor Rigby’

The expanded five-disc edition of ‘Revolver’ was released on 28 October.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

