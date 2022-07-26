The Black Crowes Add A Melbourne Show - Noise11.com

The Black Crowes have added Melbourne to their Australian tour schedule with an outdoor show on the Palace Foreshore in St Kilda now locked on for 20 November. The Palace Foreshore is the area around Luna Park.

A second Sydney show has also been announced for 14 November.

The Black Crowes Australian dates are now:

13 and 14 November, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

16 November, Brisbane, Fortitude Valley

20 November, Melbourne, Palace Foreshore

Tickets for the second and new Melbourne shows are on sale 27 July at 1pm.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

