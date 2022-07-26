The Black Crowes Add A Melbourne Show - Noise11.com

The Black Crowes have added Melbourne to their Australian tour schedule with an outdoor show on the Palace Foreshore in St Kilda now locked on for 20 November. The Palace Foreshore is the area around Luna Park.
A second Sydney show has also been announced for 14 November.
The Black Crowes Australian dates are now:
13 and 14 November, Sydney, Enmore Theatre
16 November, Brisbane, Fortitude Valley
20 November, Melbourne, Palace Foreshore
Tickets for the second and new Melbourne shows are on sale 27 July at 1pm.
